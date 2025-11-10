Cowboy Roundup: Mid-season report card, NFL's Marshawn Kneeland tributes
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Hopefully everyone enjoyed the stress-free weekend of not having to worry about a win or a loss. But despite the Cowboys not taking the field, the team found its way into the headlines.
Sunday started with reports of a "poison pill" in the Micah Parsons trade that prevents him from being traded to an NFC East team without further conversation. There were also more somber reasons with Marshawn Kneeland being remembered around the NFL with moments of silence.
There is one more game remaining in Week 10 of the regular season, before we turn the page to Week 11 and the Cowboys getting closer to a return to the field.
The next time we see the Cowboys, they will be under the primetime lights for their second Monday Night Football showdown in three weeks when they head to Sin City to face the Las Vegas Raiders. It will be our first look at the team's revamped defense.
While we wait to see what the week brings, let's take a look around the web at some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media that we may have missed.
Mid-season report card
The Cowboys observed their bye week in Week 10, and now there are eight weeks remaining in the season to determine whether the team can develop into a contender or make a playoff run.
At such a crucial point in the season, DallasCowboys.com brings us a mid-season report card to look back at what has happened and look ahead at what is to come this season.
Marshawn Kneeland tributes
Teams around the league honored Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland with a moment of silence before kickoff throughout the day on Sunday. The moment of silence was followed by an important message about the importance of mental health.
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You are not alone.
Before Sunday night's primetime game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers, the league also took time to remember former commissioner Paul Tagliabue, who passed away from heart failure complicated by Parkinson's disease.
