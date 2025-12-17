Cowboys' George Pickens says criticism 'starting to get kinda old'

2025 has been a remarkable season for George Pickens. In his first year with the Dallas Cowboys, Pickens has recorded career highs in receptions (81), yards (1,212), and touchdowns (8).

As impressive as he's been, Pickens hasn't had as much success over the past two games. In the loss to the Detroit Lions, he had just 37 yards on five receptions. Against the Minnesota Vikings, he finished with three catches for 33 yards.

During those games, his desire has been called into question. That was something that happened often during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while Pickens did a good job keeping the criticism at bay for much of the year, it's begun to come in fast and furious.

When asked about the noise surrounding him, Pickens said everyone has a job to do. He added that hearing the way he's portrayed is "staring to get kinda old."

“Everybody has a job to do. Some people’s job is to do that, tear down character, see how many clicks they can get. I’m just here to play football and help the team. … It’s starting to get kinda old.”

It does feel unfair how much grief Pickens has received, considering how much those around him have succeeded with opposing defenses focusing on him. Still, it's a numbers-driven league, so he's going to hear the criticism whenever he's not putting up elite production.

Cowboys front office, coaches continue to back George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens smiles after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Despite the outside criticism, those who work with Pickens every day in Dallas have come to his defense. Teammates have praised him, as has Jerry Jones.

For Pickens, that's what's important. He's been open about his happiness in Dallas, and it's evident that he and Dak Prescott have chemistry. While the money needs to be right, knowing the man who signs the checks is a fan will surely put his mind at ease as he plays out the final three games of his contract.

