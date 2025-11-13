Latest Cowboys injury report signals major defensive boost
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for Week 11's primetime matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders with sights set on a late-season turnaround.
Dallas' defense has been dreadful this season but it appears some much-needed reinforcements are set to take the field in Las Vegas.
The Cowboys released their first injury report of the week on Thursday and only one player did not participate, as defensive lineman Solomon Thomas was hit with the "DNP" designation.
As for everyone else, they were either "limited" or "full" during the session. This includes safety Malik Hooker, who was listed as limited after having his 21-day practice window opened up following a stint on Injured Reserve due to a toe injury suffered in Week 4's tie against the Green Bay Packers.
Full Cowboys Injury Report
As expected, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and rookie cornerback Shavon Revel were both listed as full participants as they look to make their highly-anticipated season debuts against the Raiders.
Take a look at the full injury report:
Along with Hooker, the safety room could soon be getting back Alijah Clark and Donovan Wilson, who have missed multiple games with their respective injuries.
Friday's report will be more telling to see if Thomas will be ready to shed his DNP tag and suit up for Monday's game.
