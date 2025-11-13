Cowboys Country

Latest Cowboys injury report signals major defensive boost

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be as healthy as ever coming out of the bye week.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for Week 11's primetime matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders with sights set on a late-season turnaround.

Dallas' defense has been dreadful this season but it appears some much-needed reinforcements are set to take the field in Las Vegas.

The Cowboys released their first injury report of the week on Thursday and only one player did not participate, as defensive lineman Solomon Thomas was hit with the "DNP" designation.

As for everyone else, they were either "limited" or "full" during the session. This includes safety Malik Hooker, who was listed as limited after having his 21-day practice window opened up following a stint on Injured Reserve due to a toe injury suffered in Week 4's tie against the Green Bay Packers.

Full Cowboys Injury Report

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As expected, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and rookie cornerback Shavon Revel were both listed as full participants as they look to make their highly-anticipated season debuts against the Raiders.

Take a look at the full injury report:

Along with Hooker, the safety room could soon be getting back Alijah Clark and Donovan Wilson, who have missed multiple games with their respective injuries.

Friday's report will be more telling to see if Thomas will be ready to shed his DNP tag and suit up for Monday's game.

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker
Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

