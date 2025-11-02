Cowboys trade rumors heating up ahead of 'aggressive' deadline approach
The Dallas Cowboys trade rumors are heating up ahead of the full slate of Week 9 games on the final Sunday before the NFL trade deadline. During the morning pre-game shows, the Cowboys continued to pop up in discussion.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network listed off some potential pass-rushing targets for the Cowboys, while ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed the Cowboys "reached out" about a top linebacker who requested a trade in mid-October.
There has also been conversations about Dallas considering trading first-round bust Mazi Smith.
MORE: Cowboys have perfect chance for long-term EDGE solution at trade deadline
Another top league insider, Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, added to the intrigue surrounding the Cowboys with his report that Dallas is expected to be "aggressive" at the deadline.
That is music to Cowboys Nations' ears.
All fans have wanted from Jerry Jones, who has said the team will be "open for business" at the deadline, is for the team's front office to be active and aggressive in improving the roster. In recent years, Jones has dragged his feet, which has led to contract disputes with star players and, most recently, Micah Parsons getting traded away.
If the team is active at the trade deadline and can bring in some star reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball, the Cowboys could be a surprising playoff contender to watch in the second half of the season.
MORE: Cowboys can solve defensive woes at NFL trade deadline by calling this team
Potential trade deadline targets to watch
The Cowboys have been linked to several high-profile players ahead of the deadline, including 2024 sack leader Trey Hendrickson, Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby, and Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.
However, there have been conflicting reports about whether those players will be available.
Names that have popped up more recently include Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, Titans defensive end Arden Key, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams, and a number of Miami Dolphins defenders.
The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET. It's going to be interesting to see what direction the team decides to go.
