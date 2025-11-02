Cowboys 'trade secrets' may have potentially revealed WR move at NFL deadline
The Dallas Cowboys have an arsenal of NFL draft picks at their disposal, which puts the team in a position to make a major splash at the NFL trade deadline. However, the team also has some intriguing players who could be moved to spice up potential deals.
While the Cowboys continue to be thrown into latest trade deadline rumors with several options to improve on the defensive side of the ball, one player who has been mentioned as a trade asset is wide receiver Jalen Tolbert.
Following the move to add star receiver George Pickens in the offseason and with depth that includes KaVontae Turpin and Ryan Flournoy, Tolbert has become expendable.
Recently, 105.3 The Fan's Bobby Belt shared his belief that the team may have revealed some of its cards during the week of practice, with Tolbert emerging as a player who could be moved.
"I don't like revealing trade secrets, but there's a tell each week as to who might be inactive. Tolbert had that tell yesterday at practice," Belt said. "That feels like a move that could happen."
A wide receiver-needy team could be tempted to add a player like Tolbert at the deadline, and the Cowboys would be wise to listen if an offer was on the table for a mid-round pick. Tolbert could also be used to sweeten a deal, by including him in a package to add a superstar on defense.
Last season, Tolbert recorded career highs in receptions (49), receiving yards (610), and touchdowns (7). This year, however, he has just 14 catches for 172 yards and a score through the first two months of the season.
A fresh start and more opportunity for Tolbert could be a move that benefits both sides. The NFL trade deadline is scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Jalen Tolbert's trade value
ESPN's Todd Archer predicts Tolbert would command a Day 3 selection -- "fifth-, sixth- or seventh-round pick" -- in return.
Tolbert joined the Cowboys as a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of South Alabama.
Throughout the first four years of his NFL career, Tolbert has hauled in 83 catches for 991 yards and nine touchdowns in 47 games, with 26 starts.
