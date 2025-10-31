Cowboys coach gives delusional defense of Jerry Jones following controversial quote
Dallas Cowboys fans have had enough of Jerry Jones, and that was before his latest blundering comment.
While the NFL world is asking what the Cowboys will do at the NFL trade deadline to try and fix their struggling defense, Jones essentially said he had other concerns. In fact, he said he's more focused on a $100 billion natural gas venture than football.
“There’s $100 billion present value with (natural) gas out there. That’s why I’m talking to you on the telephone rather than trying to fix our defense with the Dallas Cowboys," Jones told Benoît Morenne of The Wall Street Journal.
MORE: George Pickens reveals where he stands on potential Dallas Cowboys extension
That comment fired up the fans even more and star quarterback Dak Prescott said he understands where they're coming from. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer also said he understands why the fans feel this way, then offered an inexcusable and delusional defense of Jones.
Schottenheimer said Jones was similar to other GMs in the league, and claimed no one wants to win more than he does.
“We sit down every Monday (90 minutes to 2 hours) and every Friday (45 minutes to an hour), myself, the coordinators, Jerry, Stephen, Jerry Jr., and we have such lengthy conversations. Jerry, Stephen and I talk almost every day by phone as well. At the end of the day, I can promise you one thing, no one wants to win more than Jerry Jones. And it’s our job to go out there and do that. That’s what we’re focused on," Schottenheimer said via Jon Machota of the Athletic.
Brian Schottenheimer's defense of Jerry Jones misses the mark
Nothing Schottenheimer said about Jones actually lines up with what we've seen. First, to claim working with Jones is similar to other GMs is blatantly false.
No other NFL general manager spends as much time in front of the camera as Jones, who uses the media to gaslight fans and put blame on players during contract negotiations. Other GMs are also not involved in multiple business ventures, such as natural gas, that take their attention away from their job.
MORE: Cowboys could move disgruntled CB ahead of NFL trade deadline
Even his comment on Jones' desire to win feels comical. Jones can say he wants to win, but he's been reluctant to pay players, avoids free agency spending, and just said he's focused more on money than fixing his defense. If any other general manager said that while their defense was struggling as much as the Cowboys, they would be fired on the spot.
Jones, however, is safe since he owns the team. That's why Schottenheimer's take is ridiculous, no matter how well intentioned.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Dallas Cowboys who could be traded before NFL trade deadline
Cowboys better land one of these 4 players at NFL trade deadline
4 Dallas Cowboys players who should be traded for fresh start
Cowboys-Cardinals Week 9 opening betting odds, Dallas favored despite Denver debacle
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries