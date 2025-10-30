DeMarvion Overshown injury update is great news after practice scare
It's not an exaggeration to say that the Dallas Cowboys are facing the most important week of their season with their Monday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
A loss on Monday night could propel this franchise and the fanbase into a dark place. In order to avoid that timeline, the Cowboys need to be healthy. Last week, the team received great news that linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was designated to return to practice.
The team won't be expecting him back on the field for a game for at least another week. However, it's nice to know that help is on the way.
On Thursday, fans got the worst news they could think of when Todd Archer of ESPN shared on his X account that Overshown left the media portion of practice early. According to Archer, Overshown was not limping when he left practice.
Fans now have an update on Overshown, and everyone can wipe the sweat from their brow. Archer reported that Overshown returned to practice. Apparently, the 2023 third-round pick is dealing with a thumb injury.
Overshown has had nothing but bad luck since arriving in Dallas. The former Texas Longhorns star missed his entire rookie season due to injury and appeared in just 13 games for the Cowboys last year.
However, before his injury last season, Overshown looked every bit the part of the player the front office was hoping they would be getting.
Missing Piece?
In his 13 games last season, Overshown had five sacks and one interception. For a team that is desperate for some juice on the defensive side, Overshown could be the exact piece that is missing.
There's been a lot of talk about adding a pass rusher before the NFL trade deadline. But maybe, just maybe, the front office is hoping Overshown can be that player.
