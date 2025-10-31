Cowboys Country

Cowboys could replace first-round draft bust with under-the-radar trade candidate

A 330-pound nose tackle recently requested a trade, which should interest the Dallas Cowboys.

Randy Gurzi

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson celebrates after the New York Giants missed a field goal.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson celebrates after the New York Giants missed a field goal. / Kevin Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

With the NFL trade deadline just days away, the Dallas Cowboys remain a team to watch.

At 3-4-1, they're still alive in the NFC playoff picture, and they have enough talent on offense to make a run. The problem remains on the defensive side of the ball where they have far more questions than answers.

MORE: Dak Prescott understands frustrations Cowboys fans feel with Jerry Jones

If Dallas is serious about making a second-half surge, they have to make some changes. That should include seeing if they can replace 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith.

A product of Michigan, Smith hasn't lived up to expectations, which is why the Cowboys should be interested in the news coming out of Cincinnati. 2024 third-round pick McKinnley Jackson requested a trade, according to ESPN.

McKinnley Jackson could help Cowboys move on from Mazi Smith

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jackson hasn't contributed much in 2025, which is the reason for the request. As a rookie, he was on the field with more consistency. recording 15 tackles and one sack in 13 games.

This year, however, the Bengals moved on from defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, and replaced him with Al Golden. The new coordinator hasn't leaned on Jackson, recently saying his strength and power have not translated to success on the field.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys release latest injury report ahead of Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals

"He's got power, he's got knee bend, he's got strength," Golden said on Oct. 17 via Ben Baby of ESPN. "I would love at some point for that to translate for us and get him going. So he's on that journey right now and he knows what he needs to do."

The 6-foot-2, 330-pound Jackson played collegiately at Texas A&M, where he was known for his ability to slow down the opposing team's run game. In four seasons, he recorded 91 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks. That production hasn't translated to success at the next level, but this is the type of low-risk gamble the Cowboys should consider.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson reacts after a play against the Cleveland Browns.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson reacts after a play against the Cleveland Browns. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —

3 Dallas Cowboys who could be traded before NFL trade deadline

Cowboys better land one of these 4 players at NFL trade deadline

4 Dallas Cowboys players who should be traded for fresh start 

Cowboys-Cardinals Week 9 opening betting odds, Dallas favored despite Denver debacle

3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals

Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News