Cowboys could replace first-round draft bust with under-the-radar trade candidate
With the NFL trade deadline just days away, the Dallas Cowboys remain a team to watch.
At 3-4-1, they're still alive in the NFC playoff picture, and they have enough talent on offense to make a run. The problem remains on the defensive side of the ball where they have far more questions than answers.
If Dallas is serious about making a second-half surge, they have to make some changes. That should include seeing if they can replace 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith.
A product of Michigan, Smith hasn't lived up to expectations, which is why the Cowboys should be interested in the news coming out of Cincinnati. 2024 third-round pick McKinnley Jackson requested a trade, according to ESPN.
McKinnley Jackson could help Cowboys move on from Mazi Smith
Jackson hasn't contributed much in 2025, which is the reason for the request. As a rookie, he was on the field with more consistency. recording 15 tackles and one sack in 13 games.
This year, however, the Bengals moved on from defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, and replaced him with Al Golden. The new coordinator hasn't leaned on Jackson, recently saying his strength and power have not translated to success on the field.
"He's got power, he's got knee bend, he's got strength," Golden said on Oct. 17 via Ben Baby of ESPN. "I would love at some point for that to translate for us and get him going. So he's on that journey right now and he knows what he needs to do."
The 6-foot-2, 330-pound Jackson played collegiately at Texas A&M, where he was known for his ability to slow down the opposing team's run game. In four seasons, he recorded 91 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks. That production hasn't translated to success at the next level, but this is the type of low-risk gamble the Cowboys should consider.
