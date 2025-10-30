Dallas Cowboys release latest injury report ahead of Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals
The Dallas Cowboys will be under the lights in their Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Yes, America's Team returns to Monday Night Football.
It's been stated a few times this week, but just in case you need the reminders, this is a very important game for the Cowboys.
A loss to the Cardinals could dictate how the front office handles the NFL trade deadline, among other future decisions that may be caused by a poor performance.
MORE: George Pickens reveals where he stands on potential Dallas Cowboys extension
On Thursday, the team got back on the practice field and even had an injury scare from a returning player who appears to be all good now.
The Cowboys have released the injury report after Thursday's practice.
Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was limited in practice on Thursday. After leaving the field during the media portion of practice due to a thumb issue, Overshown did return to the field, as everything appears to be okay.
Starting center Cooper Beebe and defensive tackle Kenny Clark were full participants on Thursday. That is huge for a team that is facing a must-win situation on Monday night. Don't let anyone fool you; that is a must-win game.
Jack Sanborn did not participate in Thursday's practice, leaving a thin linebacker unit with more potential issues.
However, there is a positive way to spin this injury report. Since the Cowboys are not playing until Monday, it gives guys an extra day to see if they can go.
MORE: Cowboys could move disgruntled CB ahead of NFL trade deadline
Of course, there are a few guys who will not be putting on the pads this Monday. It feels that Overshown may still be another week out.
But if you compared this injury report to what the Cowboys were dealing with at this same point last season, I think everyone would take the report from today.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Dallas Cowboys who could be traded before NFL trade deadline
Cowboys better land one of these 4 players at NFL trade deadline
4 Dallas Cowboys players who should be traded for fresh start
Cowboys-Cardinals Week 9 opening betting odds, Dallas favored despite Denver debacle
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries