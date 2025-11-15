Dallas Cowboys expected to miss key veteran defensder in Week 11
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up to welcome new defensive reinforcements when the team returns to the field on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.
Unfortunately, they are also expected to be without a key veteran defender who has been the team's most consistent defensive lineman during the season.
According to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, defensive end Solomon Thomas is unlikely to play after missing the week of practice due to a calf injury.
The good news, however, is that the team is expecting its starting safety duo to return.
This season, Thomas has recorded 19 tackles, two tackles for a loss, and a quarterback hit through nine games.
This week, Thomas has been instrumental to the team as it continues to grieve the tragic death of second-year defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.
Reinforcements coming
The positive news for Dallas' defense is the debuts of star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson, who were acquired at the NFL trade deadline. Rising star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and rookie cornerback Shavon Revel could also be making their season debuts after recovering from season-ending knee injuries a year ago.
“No. 1, I celebrate all the hard work and the sacrifices gone into them of getting back,” Schottenheimer said, via the Dallas Morning News.
“You would be remiss if you didn’t talk about those things with them. We’re certainly excited to watch them get back into game action. It won’t be our first time seeing DMo as a Cowboy, but it will be our first time seeing (Revel). In terms of pitch counts, we got a game plan going into the game and those plans stay flexible. Each one is a little bit different. I’m not going to share in detail. I don’t want to show our hand in some areas where we don’t need to. You have a plan, then you see how the game is going.”
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Raiders is set for Monday, November 17, at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.
