Cowboys 'extensively working' on trades as NFL deadline approaches
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be players at the NFL trade deadline, and Jerry Jones has said the team is "open for business." Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones also said the team was open to trades on the defensive side of the ball.
Not only did Jones say that he was open to the idea, but he revealed during an interview with 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys are "extensively working" on deals to improve the roster.
MORE: Cowboys' salary cap space at trade deadline paves way for major splash
Dallas is currently preparing to take the field on Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals, but with the trade deadline less than 24 hours from kickoff, the front office is preparing to work the phones.
"We’re extensively working on, as we are today, trades," Jones said. “It takes two to trade. You don’t ever want to trade for the sake of just saying, ‘Hey, we made a trade.’ If we can find players that make us better and the deal is right, then we’re always up for that.
“That's in [Jerry Jones'] blood. He likes to trade. He likes to do deals. I will say this, there are certainly interesting things that are out there as we head down to the wire."
MORE: Cowboys legend urges Jerry Jones to add pass-rushing star at trade deadline
Hopefully the front office follows through with its words and makes a splash, because while Cowboys Nation is waiting for the team to make a move, the division rival Philadelphia Eagles have been active.
The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 bold predictions for Dallas Cowboys-Cardinals on Monday Night Football
Cowboys' final Week 9 injury report lists 6 players out, including 3 starters on D
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals
NFL insider names Cowboys' potential trade deadline targets to bolster defense
Cowboys-Cardinals MNF game gets streaming lifeline amid ESPN-YouTube TV dispute
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries