Cowboys, Jerry Jones lose trade deadline battle to aggressive division rival
The NFL trade deadline is approximately 24 hours away, but one potential Dallas Cowboys target is off the board. Dallas had been linked to several pass rushers in recent days, including the Miami Dolphins duo of Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb.
Unfortunately, Jerry Jones was too slow on the call and was beaten out by the division rival Philadelphia Eagles and their aggressive general manager, Howie Roseman.
On Monday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Eagles acquired Phillips from Miami for a 2026 third-round pick. It is the third move Philadelphia has made on the defensive side of the ball in the past week.
On Saturday, Philly shipped a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for cornerback Jaire Alexander and a 2027 seventh-round pick. They also sent wide receiver John Metchie III and a sixth in 2027 to the New York Jets for cornerback Michael Carter II and a seventh in 2027.
Like the Cowboys, the Eagles also had needs at defensive end and cornerback. Philadelphia was just more active on the phone lines and had the urgency to get a deal done.
The move for Phillips highlights Jones' lack of urgency when making moves to the roster. It will also rub fans the wrong way after his viral quote to the Wall Street Journal a week ago.
“There’s $100 billion present value with gas out there,” Jones said at the time. “That’s why I’m talking to you on the telephone rather than trying to fix our defense with the Dallas Cowboys.”
It looks like Jerry had the wrong guy on the line because a call to Miami could have immediately improved the Cowboys' pass rush, which has struggled since Micah Parsons was traded away after a contract dispute that was escalated by Jones dragging his feet.
There is still time ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, so let's hope this is a wake-up call for Jones and the Cowboys' front office. If you want to be "open for business" like previously claimed, get to work and get on the telephones, because the players are available.
Too slow on the draw
On Sunday morning, NFL insider Jay Glazer reported the Cowboys are expected to be "aggressive" at the deadline. If that's the case, perhaps they weren't as excited about adding Phillips, who has been plagued by injuries in recent years.
Phillips hasn't played a full season since 2022, when he recorded 61 tackles, seven sacks, eight tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. This season, Phillips has recorded just 25 tackles, three sacks, and a fumble recovery.
While Dallas has been linked to the Dolphins' pass rushers, Bradley Chubb is a name that remains available. We'll have to see if Jerry finally decides to make the call.
The trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
