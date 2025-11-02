Cowboys legend urges Jerry Jones to add pass-rushing star at trade deadline
The Miami Dolphins fell to 2-7 with a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9. Following that loss, they're headed for a massive rebuild, which is something Michael Irvin believes the Dallas Cowboys need to take advantage of.
Miami parted ways with general manager Chris Grier, and head coach Mike McDaniel isn't expected to return in 2026. For that reason, the Dolphins are rumored to be open for business at the NFL trade deadline.
While the team as a whole has struggled, the Dolphins have several players who would be enticing at the deadline, especially for the Cowboys.
That's why Dallas legend Michael Irvin believes Jerry Jones and the front office should be calling to see if they can land a difference-maker such as Bradley Chubb.
“All this talk about the Dallas Cowboys in the market for a trade. When I heard Bradley Chubb’s only gonna be making a million, I said ‘Uh Oh,’ a new GM, Cowboys will be poking around to see what kind of deal they can get,” Irvin said.
“So they’re throwing everything around what’s going on with the Dolphins, and I say, that looks like a situation where Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones will be calling to see what they can get.”
Bradley Chubb isn't the only Dolphin the Cowboys should be interested in
The fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Chubb would be a difference-maker for the Dallas defense but he's not the only player from Miami that Jones should ask about.
Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, EDGE Jaelan Phillips, and linebacker Jordyn Brooks would all give the Cowboys defense a boost. The only concern would be what the compensation would look like for each of these players.
Fitzpatrick and Chubb would be the most expensive, but even rolling the dice on Phillips, who has had injury concerns throughout his career, would be a huge help.
