NFL officiating causes more controversy in Cowboys vs. Lions Week 14 game

After benefiting from some questionable calls in their Thanksgiving win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys got the wrong end of the whistle on multiple occasions Thursday night in a 44-30 road loss to the Detroit Lions.

The officiating crew didn't exactly benefit Detroit either on what was an overall flag-happy night, but the penalties against Dallas proved to be much more impactful than those called against the Lions.

The Cowboys finished with seven penalties for 76 yards while Detroit had eight flags for 50 yards, but there were many others that were either not called or accepted.

Here's a look at some of the most notable calls (or non-calls) from the game:

Penalties Make Headlines in Cowboys vs. Lions

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell talks to referees regarding a play against Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Ford Field. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The controversy started early with a safety for Detroit in the first quarter that was called back after officials reviewed that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was hit outside of the goal line before being sacked in the end zone.

You be the judge.

There is nothing - absolutely nothing - to suggest this safety should have been overturned.



Wild.pic.twitter.com/tEojORUCLQ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 5, 2025

The officials then didn't throw a flag for offsides against Dallas on a third down in the first quarter, a penalty that looked obvious in real time.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw the ball downfield thinking he had a free play but the ball fell incomplete and Detroit was forced to punt.

Goff and the Lions thought the Cowboys were offsides here and they had a free play but the refs didn't throw a flag pic.twitter.com/t82rDrNR0w — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) December 5, 2025

A holding penalty that wasn't called then benefited the Lions on a 35-yard rushing touchdown by running back David Montgomery in the second quarter.

Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell can clearly be seen holding the shoulder pads of Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who was looking to make the tackle at the line of scrimmage.

Patience and power pays off for Knuckles 💪 pic.twitter.com/nMYNX2TBj9 — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2025

Then, with 2:32 left in the second quarter and Dallas trailing 17-6, Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson was called for an illegal use of hands violation on a play where the Lions also committed defensive pass interference deep down the field against George Pickens near the goal line. This call wasn't a complete miscue, but certainly could have gone uncalled due to its lack of severity.

If not for Ferguson's offsetting penalty, the Cowboys would have been set up in the red zone right before halftime. Instead, Dallas had to settle for another Brandon Aubrey field goal.

The officials also didn't throw a flag after Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford shoved Lions running back Jacob Saylors' head into the turf after tackling him on a kickoff return.

A brutal miss by the refs.

Ferguson was then involved in an awful offensive pass interference penalty late in the fourth quarter that the Lions ultimately declined.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott didn't hold back when asked about the play after the game.

“Do I get fined for talking about this? … I’m sorry, that was bad," Prescott said of the call,per Tommy Yarrish of Cowboys.com."I got to look at the film, maybe I can see it from their vantage point. I know I talked to the ref after, he said [Ferguson] aggressively pulled through. I’ve never seen a call like that.”

This was called offensive pass interference on Jake Ferguson on 3rd and 3 with under 4 minutes left in the game

pic.twitter.com/RlHLhYySFP — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) December 5, 2025

The refs were pretty poor for both sides but it ultimately didn't matter much in a game where the Lions dominated a weak Dallas defense.

Hopefully the NFL hands down some punishment to the officials for their suspect performance, but we all know that won't happen.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leaves the field after a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

