Cowboy Roundup: In-house NFL free agent targets, Deadline for DC hire?

The Dallas Cowboys have been working hard to find a new defensive coordinator, with a focus on revamping the unit during the NFL offseason.

Dallas has cast a wide net in its search, with nine candidates who have interviewed or are set to interview over the next few days.

Once a new defensive coordinator is in place, the team can begin an honest evaluation of the roster and determine who should stay and who should go to fit the new approach.

Anyone who watched the team in 2025 knows there are several areas that need major improvements.

As we wait to see what the coming days bring, let's take a spin around the web to check out some of the latest news and headlines that are making waves online and across social media.

In-house NFL free agency targets

The Cowboys Wire takes a look at some potential in-house solutions who are pending free agents, including a reliable backup for star running back Javonte Williams, who is coming off a breakout year.

"Before the third game in 10 days, Williams averaged 5.0 yards a carry and 2.6 pass receptions per game. Since the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, his average dropped to 4.3, and his receptions fell to 1.4 per game. No back should be asked to carry that type of workload in that short a time. Whether it’s Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah, or Malik Davis, Williams needs some relief so he can be fresh for a postseason push."

Deadline for defensive coordinator hire?

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones discussed whether the team has a timeline to hire its next defensive coordinator, but the good news for fans is that the team will make sure they have an expansive search to find the right man for the job.

"We hadn't necessarily set a deadline, if you will," Jones said, via DallasCowboys.com. "I think it's more about getting it right. Once we feel comfortable that we have the right guy, then we'll pull the trigger, and we'll move from there."

