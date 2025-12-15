Dallas Cowboys inactives for Week 15 include starting lineman, former leading WR

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back into the win column on Sunday night, with the Minnesota Vikings coming to AT&T Stadium for a primetime showdown in Week 15.

Ahead of kickoff, which is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET, the Cowboys released their full list of inactives for the game.

Throughout the week, starting left tackle Tyler Guyton has been out of practice with a nagging ankle injury and will miss Sunday's game. Nate Thomas will start in place of the injured Guyton.

MORE: 3 best Dallas Cowboys player prop bets for Week 15 vs Vikings

Along with Guyton, wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who led the team in touchdown receptions a season ago, will also be inactive. Tolbert has been inactive in recent weeks, with the emergence of Ryan Flournoy, who recorded nine catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in last week's loss to the Detroit Lions after CeeDee Lamb was forced out of action due to a concussion.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert reacts after making a first down against the Washington Commanders | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Along with Guyton and Tolbert, rookie running back Jaydon Blue and defensive tackles Perrion Winfrey and Jay Toia will be out of action.

Sunday night's game will air live on NBC and Peacock, and will be crucial for the Cowboys to keep their NFL playoff hopes alive.

After the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant win over the Las Vegas Raiders earlier in the day, it will be crucial for the Cowboys to find a way to win at home. The Cowboys enter the game as solid 5.5-point favorites over the visiting Vikings.

MORE: Cowboys vs Vikings announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 15

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws over Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter | Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, December 14

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: NBC and Peacock

Betting Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U: 48.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Week 15 expert pick roundup

Ranking Dallas Cowboys' remaining 2025 games by difficulty amid playoff race

Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 15

Trevon Diggs saga continues to raise eyebrows, questions on Cowboys future