Dallas Cowboys inactives for Week 15 include starting lineman, former leading WR

The Dallas Cowboys have announced their official list of inactives for Sunday night's Week 15 showdown against the Minnesota Vikings.
Josh Sanchez|
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back into the win column on Sunday night, with the Minnesota Vikings coming to AT&T Stadium for a primetime showdown in Week 15.

Ahead of kickoff, which is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET, the Cowboys released their full list of inactives for the game.

Throughout the week, starting left tackle Tyler Guyton has been out of practice with a nagging ankle injury and will miss Sunday's game. Nate Thomas will start in place of the injured Guyton.

Along with Guyton, wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who led the team in touchdown receptions a season ago, will also be inactive. Tolbert has been inactive in recent weeks, with the emergence of Ryan Flournoy, who recorded nine catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in last week's loss to the Detroit Lions after CeeDee Lamb was forced out of action due to a concussion.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert reacts after making a first down against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert reacts after making a first down against the Washington Commanders | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Along with Guyton and Tolbert, rookie running back Jaydon Blue and defensive tackles Perrion Winfrey and Jay Toia will be out of action.

Sunday night's game will air live on NBC and Peacock, and will be crucial for the Cowboys to keep their NFL playoff hopes alive.

After the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant win over the Las Vegas Raiders earlier in the day, it will be crucial for the Cowboys to find a way to win at home. The Cowboys enter the game as solid 5.5-point favorites over the visiting Vikings.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws over Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws over Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter | Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, December 14
Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Channel: NBC and Peacock

Betting Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U: 48.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Josh Sanchez
