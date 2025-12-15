Dallas Cowboys inactives for Week 15 include starting lineman, former leading WR
The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back into the win column on Sunday night, with the Minnesota Vikings coming to AT&T Stadium for a primetime showdown in Week 15.
Ahead of kickoff, which is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET, the Cowboys released their full list of inactives for the game.
Throughout the week, starting left tackle Tyler Guyton has been out of practice with a nagging ankle injury and will miss Sunday's game. Nate Thomas will start in place of the injured Guyton.
Along with Guyton, wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who led the team in touchdown receptions a season ago, will also be inactive. Tolbert has been inactive in recent weeks, with the emergence of Ryan Flournoy, who recorded nine catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in last week's loss to the Detroit Lions after CeeDee Lamb was forced out of action due to a concussion.
Along with Guyton and Tolbert, rookie running back Jaydon Blue and defensive tackles Perrion Winfrey and Jay Toia will be out of action.
Sunday night's game will air live on NBC and Peacock, and will be crucial for the Cowboys to keep their NFL playoff hopes alive.
After the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant win over the Las Vegas Raiders earlier in the day, it will be crucial for the Cowboys to find a way to win at home. The Cowboys enter the game as solid 5.5-point favorites over the visiting Vikings.
Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings TV & viewing info
Date: Sunday, December 14
Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Channel: NBC and Peacock
Betting Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U: 48.5
