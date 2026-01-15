Cowboys insider hints at uncertain future for former team TD leader

A third-round pick out of South Alabama in 2022, Jalen Tolbert has had a roller-coaster of a career during his four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

He hardly saw the field on offense during his rookie campaign, ending the year with just two receptions for 12 yards. In year two, he showed some promise, hauling in 22 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2024, he reached new heights as the team's leader in touchdown receptions with seven. He also had 49 receptions for 610 yards, setting himself up nicely for his contract year. Unfortunately for Tolbert, he fell down the depth chart and his numbers took a nosedive.

Tolbert had just 18 receptions for 203 yards and one touchdown. While the addition of George Pickens hurt his standing, he was also surpassed by 2024 sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy. The Athletic's Jon Machota believes the emergence of Flournoy is enough for Dallas to say goodbye to Tolbert as he enters free agency.

"Flournoy is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He had a breakout season in 2025, making it easier for the Cowboys to move on from Tolbert and possibly Mingo, who has a year left on his rookie contract," Machota said.

Tolbert could get second look if Dallas doesn't keep George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Machota, who labeled players either in, out, or on the fence, said Pickens could technically be "on the fence" since he's a free agent. He added that the Cowboys are highly unlikely to let Pickens leave, with the franchise tag being floated as an option to keep him.

If, however, something happened to force Pickens' exit, that could change things for Tolbert. While that doesn't seem likely, we have to remember that Pickens is represented by David Mulugheta, who was the agent for Micah Parsons during his drama with the team in 2025.

With the tag as an option, however, the Cowboys are likely to keep Pickens for at least one year before anything gets too contentious. That means Machota's take on Tolbert is spot-on.

