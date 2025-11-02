Cowboys' potential NFL trade deadline target reportedly off the table
The Dallas Cowboys need to improve their defensive line play, which is why they've been involved in nearly every trade rumor leading up to the NFL trade deadline.
One player who was rumored to be available, and would have made an instant impact, is Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. The 2019 first-round pick is one of the most disruptive defenders in the NFL, but the Titans are about to enter another rebuild.
That led to a belief he could be available, and the rumors only gained more traction when he was ruled out of action this week.
Unfortunately for the Cowboys, or anyone else who might have been interested, Mike Florio says Simmons is not likely to be moved.
"When the Titans ruled out receiver Calvin Ridley and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on Friday, some wondered whether they were being kept out of action in advance of a potential trade at the deadline," Florio wrote.
"A source with knowledge of the situation said it’s doubtful that Simmons will be moved."
For the Titans, it makes sense to hold onto Simmons, rather than create a massive hole at such an important position.
Jeffery Simmons would have been worth the high price
Ideally, the Cowboys can find help without using one of their four first-round picks over the next two seasons. With Simmons, that wouldn't have been possible.
It's hard to see Tennessee moving on from such a talent without getting a Round 1 pick back in return. That said, Simmons would have been worth it, even with the presence of Osa Odighizuwa.
While they both play the 3-tech, the Cowboys would have been completely fine with trying to figure out how to get two explosive defensive tackles on the field at the same time. That's a far better problem to have than their current situation.
