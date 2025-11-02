Cowboys 'called' about superstar NFL sack leader ahead of trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and things appear to be heating up for the Dallas Cowboys. On Sunday morning, FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer said he expects the Cowboys to be one of the "aggressive" teams on deadline day.
That has followed reports over the weekend that the team has interest in pursuing a pass rusher.
When you connect the dots, two high-profile names come to mind: Cincinnati Bengals superstar Trey Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks in 2024, and Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby.
There was a time that both players were reportedly unavailable, but at least one of their teams appears to be changing its mind. Glazer provided another update during the NFL on FOX pregame show.
Glazer said the Bengals are now open to trade talks surrounding Hendrickson, and that the Cowboys have called.
There is no guarantee that Hendrickson would sign a long-term deal in Dallas, but even a half-year rental is something the Cowboys should consider to improve the putrid defense.
The offense is playing at an elite level, so it's time to get it some support.
After all, Jerry Jones loves to go by his "Gambler" moniker, so let's see some risk at the deadline that could provide a major reward. The trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET. Let's see how active Jerry decides to get.
'The Gambler' needs to roll the dice
If the price for Hendrickson is a second-round pick, it's a no-brainer for Dallas to make an offer. In fact, to up the ante, the Cowboys could use the first-round pick they received in the Micah Parsons trade, which will likely be very late in Round 1, to raise the offer.
The issue will come down to whether the Cowboys will want to pay for Hendrickson, who is in a contract year, in the offseason. Dallas already has to make some choices with star players like George Pickens and Brandon Aubrey, so do they want to add another big deal to the payroll?
Hendrickson would be worth it, and he comes at a more affordable price than Parsons because of his age.
This season, Hendrickson has four sacks and a forced fumble through seven games. In each of the previous two seasons, he recorded 17.5 sacks. This season, Dallas' current sack leader is James Houston with 3.5, while the team has totaled only 15.
