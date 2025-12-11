Dallas Cowboys secondary gets great news with starter's return to practice

The Dallas Cowboys returned to practice on Thursday afternoon as the team goes through its final preparations for a Week 15 showdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

Dallas has seen several injured players easing their way back into practice this week, but on Wednesday, there was a noticeable absence from a key starter in the secondary. That player was safety Malik Hooker.

When the team's official injury report was released for Wednesday's practice, Hooker was listed as DNP (did not participate) due to "personal" reasons."

Hooker has taken a handful of "veteran days" recently, to get rest as the season goes on. On Thursday, everyone got to breath a sigh of relief when Hooker was back on the field.

Malik Hooker was back at practice today for the #Cowboys. Did not participate yesterday for non-injury related/personal reasons pic.twitter.com/qviizzqlfC — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) December 11, 2025

It's great to see Hooker back on the practice field, and eases any concerns that the starting safety's availability for Sunday night's game against the Vikings in primetime is in danger. Hooker should suit up and be ready to go when the Cowboys face the tough task of facing Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

This season, Hooker has been limited to eight games, recording 32 total tackles, including one tackle for a loss, and one pass defensed.

While Hooker is back, there are still concerns about All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who remains on injured reserve after receiving the designation in late October. We'll have to see how he progresses throughout the week as practice continues.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Vikings is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth on the call.

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker celebrates with teammates after making an interception against the Houston Texans | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

