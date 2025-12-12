Cowboy Roundup: Special teams unit needs help, Dak Prescott stays positive

Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to the weekend, and in a matter of days, the Cowboys will be returning to the field to face off against the Minnesota Vikings in another crucial game with the team's NFL playoff hopes on the line.

On Thursday, Dallas received some good news with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb revealing he has cleared concussion protocol and is on track to play.

With such a crucial stretch of the season coming up, it's as important as ever for the team to be at full strength.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

It's also exciting to see that the Atlanta Falcons took care of business against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, so the Cowboys' slim chance at making a Wild Card berth got some of the help that it needed.

While we wait to see what the coming days bring, let's take a spin around the block and check out some of the news and headlines making waves online that we may have missed.

Special teams unit needs help

The #Cowboys special teams unit has regressed as a whole this season, but here’s one stat that sums it up well:



• In 2024, KaVontae Turpin averaged 33.5 yards per kickoff return (2nd) and 10.4 yards per punt return (4th)



• In 2025, Turpin is averaging 25.8 yards per kickoff… pic.twitter.com/qccPHEqxP2 — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) December 10, 2025

One of the biggest issues for the Cowboys this season has been the lack of success on special teams, even with All-Pro return specialist KaVontae Turpin returning kicks.

You have to wonder whether Nick Sorensen's job is on the line. What you don't need to ask, however, is whether the team misses John Fassel.

Dak Prescott's perspective is refreshing

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott discussed his mindset entering the final stretch of the season, and it's refreshing to see he is able to remain calm in the midst of a stressful situation.

"It's not heavy," Prescott said, via DallasCowboys.com. "Even if I feel it, and obviously I think about it a lot, I say that to say I want that. That's unfortunately the position we've put ourselves in and that's the only way that we can get out of it. It's not like that it's some, 'Oh my God, I can't believe this is on me' or, 'This is stress,' no. This is just the avenue that we have to go, and the only way we can get out of this is handling our business."

