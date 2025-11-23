Dallas Cowboys star DE tops Week 12 injury report vs. Philadelphia Eagles
In Week 12, the Dallas Cowboys have a huge opportunity in front of them. It won't be easy, but if they can find a way to secure a win over the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, they would put themselves in the mix for a playoff spot while proving they can hang with anyone.
The good news for Dallas is that Dak Prescott has been lights out against NFC East teams in AT&T Stadium. He hasn't lost to one of their division rivals since 2017.
In addition to his dominance in the division, the Cowboys are finally getting healthy. They had a very thin injury report, which was the case in Week 11 when they had their most complete game of the season in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dallas Cowboys injury report
Throughout the season, the Cowboys have had a long list of injured players. That isn't the case this week, as they have just two names in their report.
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji are both listed as questionable. Clowney is dealing with a shoulder injury, while Adeniji is dealing with an illness.
QUESTIONABLE
Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE, Shoulder
Hakeem Adeniji, OT, Illness
The best news for the Cowboys is the absence of Dak Prescott. Their star quarterback was limited early in the week with a hip injury, but he enters Sunday with no limitations.
Philadelphia Eagles injury report
OUT
Lane Johnson, OT, Foot
QUESTIONABLE
Willie Lampkin, G, Knee
Myles Hinton, OT, Back
Cam Jurgens, IOL, Concussion
The Eagles will be without one of their best offensive linemen, with Lane Johnson out due to a foot injury. They did get word that Cam Jurgens cleared protocol and will play. Still, the absence of Johnson gives the Cowboys, and their revamped defensive line, a key advantage.
