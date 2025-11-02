Cowboys can solve defensive woes at NFL trade deadline by calling this team
The Dallas Cowboys will get to watch the Sunday slate of action in Week 9. However, on Monday, it's business as they meet the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
This is a big game for many reasons, with the biggest being how the front office views the team, whether it be buyers or sellers entering their bye week.
A Cowboys win could mean that Jerry Jones will more than likely pull the trigger on a trade before the NFL trade deadline.
MORE: Cowboys could be admitting a massive draft mistake at NFL trade deadline
But a loss may have the front office thinking that this season is a lost cause. If the Cowboys are going to be buyers this trade deadline, there's one team they should be calling at this moment: The Tennessee Titans.
NFL insider Dianna Russini is reporting that the Titans are receiving calls for many of their defensive stars. But two names should be on the short list for the Cowboys.
Make The Call
First up is Titans defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat. Sweat is in his second NFL season and continues to look like the perfect player for what the Cowboys need, and that's stopping the run.
It also doesn't hurt that he has Texas connections. Sweat played his college ball with the Texas Longhorns.
The second name of interest for the Cowboys should be defensive end Arden Key. Key was a popular name last season before the trade deadline. The Titans' pass rusher would be an excellent depth piece for a Cowboys pass rush that needs an extra boost.
Key has dealt with some injuries this season, which have kept him out for the Titans' Week 9 game. But when healthy, he can be a difference maker on the field.
MORE: Cowboys reached out about top available LB at NFL trade deadline
The Cowboys could use a lot of players to fill the holes on the defense. But these two Titans stars could be the answer to a lot of problems.
The trade deadline falls on Tuesday, November 4.
