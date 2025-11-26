DeMarvion Overshown sets sights on personal goal for Cowboys-Chiefs game

The Dallas Cowboys are approximately 24 hours away from a return to the field in Week 13, hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium for the team's annual Thanksgiving Day game.

Dallas is riding high after two consecutive wins and strong defensive performances, which have been elevated since the team's bye week after welcoming back and adding reinforcements.

From the additions of Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson to the returns of DeMarvion Overshown and Shavon Revel, the team is gaining momentum at the right time.

Overshown will be key for the defense on Thursday evening, and he has some extra motivation for the big game. Overshown spoke to the media and revealed a personal goal for Week 13, which dates back to his high school days.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Overshown knows Patrick Mahomes' family well, and says it is "mandatory" to get a sack on the Chiefs star quarterback.

“Crazy thing is, I went to Whitehouse in elementary [school] so the varsity football players will come to the elementary and see the kids,” Overshown said, via the Dallas Morning News. “Pat was actually in high school. It was a couple times he came to the elementary. His brother Jackson and his cousin Emma, we were all in the same class. I actually grew up with them. I know the Mahomes real well, that family real well.

“I got to [record a sack], it’s mandatory. East Texas been talking about it since the schedule popped up. It’s 903. We going at it, somebody got to win it.”

Overshown made his season debut just two weeks ago and has seen limited reps. In his two appearances this season, Overshown has recorded six tackles. With a crucial game and two games under his belt, we will have to see if the star linebacker can ramp up his production.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chiefs is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.

