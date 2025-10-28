Cowboys urged to trade record-setting playmaker in puzzling NFL deadline move
The Dallas Cowboys have had an up-and-down start to the 2025-26 NFL season, but one of the bright spots has been star wide receiver George Pickens, who has re-emerged as a clear WR1 through the first two months of the year.
Pickens has been setting franchise records for the hot start to his Cowboys tenure, and he is in line for a huge contract extension at the end of the season.
Jerry Jones has been hinting that an extension for Pickens is possible, and it is something that he has earned during his contract year. But one Cowboys insider has another bizarre idea in mind.
Tim Cowlishaw of the Dallas Morning News is suggesting the Cowboys be sellers at the NFL trade deadline and ship Pickens off to a new home.
"Dallas cannot afford to think about paying him after this season. With the numbers he has put up, all while not causing any of the disruptions that made the Steelers eager to move on without him, he’s a $30 million a year receiver. Easy. And if you think the franchise tag is an option, it projects at $28 million next season," Cowlishaw wrote.
"It’s fun if what you are building is a fantasy team. It’s insane for a team that turned Micah Parsons into future draft picks last month. Whether it’s via offseason trade or free-agency signing, the Cowboys have to move significant salary cap dollars to the defensive side of the ball for 2026, or we are all watching this same sad movie again."
The Cowboys' front office has made plenty of mistakes over the years, but this would be an all-timer. Can the team afford to make another Amari Cooper-level mistake?
Add in the fact that the Cowboys' draft capital isn't going anywhere, and it's a move that makes no sense. Oh, and the Cowboys have plenty of cap space to get a deal done, so that's another false narrative that follows the team around. If the Cowboys are serious about winning and building for the future, you don't trade away Pickens in the middle of a season for peanuts.
George Pickens' historic start in Dallas
Pickens made franchise history back in Week 5 against the New York Jets, becoming the Cowboys player to record five touchdown catches in his first five games.
In Week 6, Pickens went back into the record books with his sixth receiving touchdown in as many games, tying the legendary Dez Bryant for the most in that stretch. Pickens also set a new career high in receiving touchdowns.
Pickens' impact has been undeniable, and when CeeDee Lamb was absent from the lineup, he stepped up and helped keep the Cowboys afloat.
Through the first two months of the season, Pickens has hauled in 43 catches and ranks third in the league with 685 receiving yards and third in receiving touchdowns with six. Trading him away would be roster malpractice.
