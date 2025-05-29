Cowboys 'worst trade' of the last decade has had lasting impact
The Dallas Cowboys’ entire dynasty in the 1990s was built off a trade that they won in a major way. Since then, they haven’t pulled off too many blockbusters.
Instead, they’ve been ridiculed for overpaying for players such as Joey Galloway, Roy Williams, Trey Lance, and Jonathan Mingo. They’ve also failed to get adequate value when moving on from veterans.
That was the case with Amari Cooper, who Dallas traded for a mere fifth-round pick.
That was such a porous return that Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named it their worst trade in the past 10 years. Not only was the value an issue, but Knox criticized the Cowboys for trading their No. 2 wideout, leading to a three-year search for a No. 2 wideout.
”In exchange for the four-time Pro Bowler, Dallas received a fifth-round pick from Cleveland, along with a sixth-round pick swap. It then spent the next three seasons scrambling to find a reliable No. 2 receiver, eventually trading a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection for George Pickens.”
Cooper was originally traded to Dallas in 2018, in exchange for a first-round pick. They initially looked savvy after facing criticism for that move, but lost all goodwill when trading him to Cleveland.
Not only did he prove to be a WR1 for the Browns, but he became the first receiver in franchise history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns.
Dallas might be fine now if their trade for George Pickens works out, but they could have had a stronger aerial attack for the past three seasons. Instead, they’re still looking rebuild the aerial attack they had with Cooper.
