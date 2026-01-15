Dallas Cowboys assistant gets defensive coordinator test run at Shrine Bowl

The Dallas Cowboys will have a large presence at the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl later this month, as NFL draft season kicks into full swing with the first college football all-star game featuring a group of 2026 prospects.

Dallas will be hosting the game at The Star, with two current Cowboys assistants facing off in the game.

On Thursday, it was reported that Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells will serve as head coach of the West team. On the East sideline will be a Cowboys defensive assistant, who will be serving as defensive coordinator for the game.

Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who interviewed for Dallas' defensive coordinator opening following the firing of Matt Eberflus, will get the opportunity to showcase his defensive play-calling skills during the game.

Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Marquice Williams, who is the special teams coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, is serving as head coach for the East, but it will be interesting to see how Wells dials up plays against his colleague throughout the game.

The game will also give both Cowboys assistants a unique look at some of the prospects who they will get to work closely with throughout the week of practice leading up to kickoff. That access could help the Cowboys find a hidden gem to target later in the spring.

The 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl will be held on Tuesday, January 27, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The game will air on the NFL Network, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

2026 East-West Shrine Bowl TV & viewing info

The East-West Shrine logo at midfield during the Shrine Bowl | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Date: Tuesday, January 27

Kickoff Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Ford Center at The Star

Location: Frisco, Texas

TV Channel: NFL Network

