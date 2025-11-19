Former Cowboys starting LB finds new NFL home 24 hours after Dallas release
The Dallas Cowboys made the decision to move on from linebacker Damone Clark on Tuesday afternoon to open up a roster spot for the return of defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, who was designated to return from injured reserve after a breakout preseason.
Clark started two games for the Cowboys this season and 26 throughout his four years with the team. During the 2023 season, Clark started all 17 games in Big D.
After his departure, head coach Brian Schottenheimer had nothing but high praise for the linebacker and shared some silver lining.
"What an incredible young man he is. In my conversation with Damone, I said, 'Hey, man, your career is just getting started," Schottenheimer said after Clark's release. "Sometimes change is good. I really believe that. That's not bulls***.'"
Little did Schottenheimer know that the fresh start would be coming in just 24 hours, and it won't be too far away.
On Wednesday evening, it was announced that Clark has been claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans, where he will get to play for one of the best linebackers in recent history, DeMeco Ryans.
It will be interesting to see how Clark fairs at his new home, but he's certainly won over a lot of fans during his time in Dallas who will be wishing him nothing but the best.
Damone Clark
Clark entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after starring for the LSU Tigers, where he was first-team All-SEC, an All-American, and national champion. Clark was chosen by the LSU coaching staff to wear LSU's iconic No. 18 jersey.
A spinal fusion injury slowed his rookie season with the Cowboys, but in his second year in the league, he had the best year of his career, starting all 17 games and recording 109 tackles.
Unfortunately, due to the constant changes to the defensive coaching staff, Clark found himself again in a reserve role and was never able to find his footing. Hopefully, the fresh start under DeMeco Ryans will allow him to rediscover his groove on the field.
