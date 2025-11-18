Cowboys cut former starting LB to make room for NFL preseason star
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off the team's most impressive outing of the 2025 NFL campaign, a dominant Monday Night Football performance against the Las Vegas Raiders.
But while the team is rolling, with the defense taking a major step forward in Week 11, Dallas decided to make some Tuesday afternoon roster moves -- both on the defensive side of the ball.
Dallas announced that the team is releasing linebacker Damone Clark, who started two games for the Cowboys this season and 26 throughout his four years with the team. During the 2023 season, Clark started all 17 games in Big D.
MORE: Cowboys finally enter NFL Playoff Picture following dominant Week 11 win
Clark's release was made to make room for All-UFL defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey, who was a standout for the team during the preseason and instantly became a fan favorite.
Winfrey has been out of action since suffering a back injury in late August. His 21-day practice window was opened in late October, and now he is ready to roll.
Adding Winfrey to a defensive tackle room that already includes Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Osa Odighizuwa, and Solomon Thomas makes a scary unit even more terrifying for opponents.
MORE: Cowboys top-5 rated players from Week 11 dominated by defenders
Perrion Winfrey's Emergence
Winfrey got his opportunity with the Cowboys after a stellar campain in the UFL earlier this year.
Winfrey recorded 29 total tackles, nine tackles for a loss, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a sack in 10 games for the Birmingham Stallions during the 2025 season and earned All-UFL honors.
Before reviving his career in the UFL, Winfrey had a brief stint with the New York Jets, where he played under new Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton and Cowboys defensive assistant Tanzel Smart alongside new Dallas defensive end Solomon Thomas.
Winfrey's career in Dallas has only been limited to a stellar preseason game, but now he will get to make his regular season debut on a unit that is heading in the right direction and has some strong momentum behind it.
