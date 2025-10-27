Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder rocks Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader uni for Halloween
Dallas Cowboys Nation is going through it after an embarrassing performance against the Denver Broncos in Week 8 of the NFL season, but the spirits can't stay down for long. After all, it's a holiday week.
There's no better way to get your mind off of a brutal loss than to kick back and enjoy Halloween, the only holiday where you can put on a facade and be someone else.
It's an escape, and we know the Cowboys could use it after Sunday's showing.
One person who is mixing Dallas Cowboys lore with the holiday is social media sensation and former Miami basketball star Haley Cavinder, who is the fiancée of star tight end Jake Ferguson.
Haley and her twin sister Hanna, who rose to stardom together as the appropriately named Cavinder Twins, kicked off Halloween Week by rocking some Dallas Cowboys uniforms in a photoshoot with SI Swim.
Unsurprisingly, Haley said that Ferg loved the costume because it combined three of his loves: his fiancée, the Cowboys, and Halloween.
“He’s always supportive and loves Halloween too!” Haley told SI Swim. “He thought it was cute and laughed when I showed him the pictures... he knew I wanted to be one this year because I loved their Netflix show.
“It’s super simple to recreate the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader look. Any pair of white boots works—we used Lucchese and Abercrombie boots from our closet—and their staple uniforms are easy to put together!”
That's how a Halloween costume should be done, so kudos to the Cavinder Twins.
WAG University
Haley and Hanna recently launched their new platform named WAG University. The platform incorporates the twins' love of athletics and fashion.
Ferguson and Cavinder first began dating in 2023, but did not go public until Cavinder made their relationship "Instagram Official" in 2024.
She wrote, "God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love."
Since going public with their relationship, it's been a great few months for the happy couple. Ferguson signed a four-year extension worth $52 million in new money, with $30 million guaranteed.
But, there was also another major life moment. In April 2025, Ferguson and Cavinder got engaged.
