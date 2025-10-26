Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder rocks custom Ferg fit on National TE Day
Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson was given a four-year, $52 million contract extension, which included $30 million in guaranteed money, at the start of training camp.
The deal made Ferguson the 7th-highest-paid tight end in the NFL.
Since inking his new deal, Ferguson has delivered, and is off to a historic start to the season through its first seven weeks, becoming the first tight end in NFL history with at least 50 receptions and six receiving touchdowns in the first seven games of a season.
One of his biggest supporters who has never doubted Ferg, even during his down year in 2024, is his proud fiancée, Haley Cavinder. Cavinder has consistently pulled up to Cowboys games this season, repping her man in some custom gameday fits.
This week was no different for the team's showdown with the Denver Broncos at MIle High. Cavinder showed off her custom crop top fit that included a slick Cowboys jacket and custom pants with Ferg's No. 87 inscribed all over.
What better way to show up for a big game on National Tight End Day?
Haley also gave a full look at the gameday fit.
Haley and her gameday fits have been bringing the luck to the Cowboys and Ferguson so far this season, so let's he can put together another standout performance on Saturday afternoon in what has become a crucial game for Dallas.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Broncos at Mile High is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.
Haley Cavinder & Jake Ferguson
Ferguson and Cavinder have been dating since 2023. n 2024, Cavinder went public with her relationship with Ferguson on TikTok, writing, “God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love."
In April 2025, Ferguson and Cavinder got engaged.
Just a few months later, Ferguson's great year continued by inking a four-year extension worth $52 million in new money. The deal includes $30 million guaranteed. Ferguson is now the 7th-highest-paid tight end in the NFL, and he's living up to the billing.
Cavinder first broke onto the scene with his sister Hanna on social media. The "Cavinder Twins" exploded in popularity and were trailblazers in the NIL era. Haley and Hanna wrapped up their college basketball careers at the University of Miami last season.
