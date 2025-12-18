Javonte Williams injury update is positive news for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were criticized for their lack of big moves during NFL free agency this offseason. One move that was questioned was going with Javonte Williams as their lead running back.

Williams had flashed as a rookie with the Denver Broncos in 2021, rushing for 903 yards. Injuries slowed him down from there as he had fewer than four yards per attempt in each of his final two seasons in Denver.

Despite this, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams saw Williams as an ideal fit in their scheme. They were proven right as he set career highs in nearly every category, running for 1,113 yards and 10 touchdowns in 14 games. He’s also averaging a personal-best 4.8 yards per attempt.

MORE: Cowboys predicted to make $28 million George Pickens decision by team insider

Williams’ ability to move the chains is why fans held their breath in Week 15 when he suffered a shoulder injury against the Minnesota Vikings. Williams returned after a brief absence, finishing with 91 yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts.

Despite his return, Williams appeared to be in pain throughout the game. The good news, however, is that Williams said his “shoulder stinger” is good and that he expects to play against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.

Cowboys RB Javonte Williams said his shoulder stinger is good this week. Expects to play on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/MTvhWO8nA2 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) December 18, 2025

Cowboys need an extended look at backup RBs in final 3 games

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis celebrates after a touchdown during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

As good as Williams has been, the Cowboys would be wise to let some of his backups get touches during the final three games. After 14 games, Williams has 230 rushing attempts with the next highest total for a running back belonging to Malik Davis, who has 24 carries.

MORE: New Dallas Cowboys NFL mock draft takes surprising turn with shock pick

Davis has done well with his touches, gaining 124 yards and two touchdowns. He’s definitely outperformed rookie Jaydon Blue, who has just 65 yards on 20 attempts.

With the playoffs out of reach, the Cowboys have an opportunity to see how these two backs perform in games that count. They could potentially throw Phil Mafah in the mix as well, provided he’s healthy enough to return.

Not only would such a strategy help them build their running back stable in 2026, but it would keep from wearing out Williams in meaningless games.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball against the Washington Commanders. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 16 betting odds & preview

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers opening Week 16 odds show rare optimism

5 most disappointing Dallas Cowboys players entering Week 16

Top 5 candidates Cowboys must consider to replace DC Matt Eberflus

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers announcer pairing & assignment for Week 16