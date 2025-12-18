Cowboys predicted to make $28 million George Pickens decision by team insider

The Dallas Cowboys will enter the NFL offseason with some major roster decisions to make, with stars like George Pickens and running back Javonte Williams set to become free agents.

After impressing in their contract years, both players are set up for big paydays when they hit free agency.

Pickens is having a career year, and there has been some open campaign for the team to re-sign the star wide receiver in the offseason, but one team insider believes the Cowboys may have something else in mind.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Pickens will likely be hit with the franchise tag, even if it's against his wishes. The franchise tag figure for wide receivers in 2026 is approximately $28 million.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates a successful two-point conversion against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The good news is a franchise tag guarantees Pickens returns to Dallas next season.

"If I had to predict today, Pickens will end up getting the franchise tag. He obviously won’t like that idea. I just have my doubts about Jerry Jones’ being able to get a deal done with David Mulugheta after how ugly things got with Micah Parsons," Machota wrote.

"Jones could prove me wrong, but the tag is more likely at this point. Either way, I don’t see a scenario where Pickens is playing anywhere but Dallas next season."

This season, Pickens has hauled in 81 catches for 1,212 yards and eight touchdowns, which are all career highs. He has certainly earned a major deal.

George Pickens' projected contract, salary

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

There have been reports that the Cowboys are willing to use the franchise tag if they are unable to agree to a deal before the start of free agency. The franchise tag would allow the Cowboys to continue negotiating throughout the offseason.

According to Over the Cap, the projected franchise tag figure for a wide receiver in 2026 is $28.046 million. For Pickens' new deal, meanwhile, Spotrac projects Pickens could land a five-year, $153.7 million contract on the open market, which averages $30.8 million per year. That would make Pickens the sixth-highest-paid receiver in the league, per Over the Cap.

The figures are close enough that if the Cowboys are serious about retaining Pickens for the future, they will be able to do so. Dak Prescott has already campaigned for Pickens' return, along with Brian Schottenheimer and Jerry Jones, who have both said they would love to bring the star wideout back.

Let's hope the team makes it happen, even if it means using the franchise tag.

