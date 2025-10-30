Cowboy Roundup: Jerry Jones' unrealistic expectations, Trevon Diggs surgery?
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've officially made it to the start of another week in the NFL regular season, with a Thursday Night Football showdown in the AFC kicking things off.
Dallas, meanwhile, will be capping off the week on Monday Night Football when the team welcomes the Arizona Cardinals to AT&T Stadium in primetime.
It is Dallas' final game before the bye week, and a day before the trade deadline, so a lot could be riding on the result of the game.
With a win, the Cowboys are set up to make a playoff push in a wide-open NFC, while a loss could be something the team can't overcome and could change plans for Jerry Jones and company at the deadline.
Jerry has said the team is "open for business," but with a loss it will be interesting to see if the front office remains aggressive.
While we wait to see what the remainder of the week brings, let's check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media.
Jerry Jones' unrealistic expectations hurting team
InsideTheStar.com takes a look into how Jerry Jones and his unrealistic expectations of the team and confidence in his decision making has been holding the team back from getting over the hump.
"When asked earlier this week about the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive struggles, Jerry Jones gave a familiar response: 'Help on the way is important. We do have two or three key players and we’ll start getting healthier at safety, which we’re really right now suffering from our depth at safety.;
"The comment, meant to inspire confidence, instead highlighted a long-standing problem with Jones’ approach to roster management: his unrelenting belief that injured players returning from rehab can instantly solve deep-rooted problems."
Trevon Diggs may require another knee surgery
Trevon Diggs landed on injured reserve after complications with his knee, which is a separate issue from the knee surgery he had during the offseason. Now, he could need another surgery while he recovers.
From The Cowboys Wire: "Cornerback Trevon Diggs's latest knee issue has gone from a surprise that sent him to injured reserve to a potentially serious condition that could require surgery if the next few weeks of rest and rehab don't do the trick. All of this comes while there are still questions swirling about the mysterious concussion he suffered in an apparent at-home accident and whispers that he may have already played his final game wearing the star."
