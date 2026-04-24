Watch Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft Live Stream For Day 2

The vibes surrounding the Dallas Cowboys are immaculate, following an incredible first-round haul in the 2026 NFL Draft that landed the team Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs, UCF pass rusher Malachi Lawrence, and two fourth-round picks.

Now, it's time to buckle up and do things all over again, with Day 2 set to take place in Pittsburgh on Friday night. The action will get underway at 7:00 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network, with the second and third rounds throughout the night.

Entering Friday night, the Cowboys have only one Day 2 pick (Round 3, No. 92 overall), but with three fourth-round selections, the team is in position to make another draft day trade to pick up another third-round pick.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks with referee Adrian Hill before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It's going to be interesting to see how the Cowboys and Jerry Jones work their magic to continue rebuilding the roster, so get your popcorn ready.

All of the information you need to catch the draft on Friday night can be seen below.

2026 NFL Draft Day 2 TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones smiles as he answers questions during a press conference at Ford Center at the Star. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV Info: ABC, ESPN. NFL Network

Live Stream: Stream 1|Stream 2|Stream 3

List of Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Draft Picks Entering Day 2

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick No. 11: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State Buckeyes

Round 1, Pick No. 23: EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF Knights

Round 3, Pick No. 92 (via San Francisco 49ers)

Round 4, Pick No. 112

Round 4, Pick No. 114 (via Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 4, Pick No. 137 (via Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 5, Pick No. 152

Round 7, Pick No. 218 (via Tennessee Titans)

2026 NFL Draft Order Entering Day 2

The logo of the 2026 NFL Draft is showcased on the big screen inside the theater outside Acrisure Stadium | Ethan Morrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 2

33. San Francisco 49ers

34. Arizona Cardinals

35. Buffalo Bills

36. Las Vegas Raiders

37. New York Giants

38. Houston Texans

39. Cleveland Browns

40. Kansas City Chiefs

41. Cincinnati Bengals

42. New Orleans Saints

43. Miami Dolphins

44. New York Jets

45. Baltimore Ravens

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

47. Indianapolis Colts

48. Atlanta Falcons

49. Minnesota Vikings

50. Detroit Lions

51. Carolina Panthers

52. Green Bay Packers

53. Pittsburgh Steelers

54. Philadelphia Eagles

55. Los Angeles Chargers

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

57. Chicago Bears

58. San Francisco 49ers

59. Houston Texans

60. Chicago Bears

61. Los Angeles Rams

62. Denver Broncos

63. New England Patriots

64. Seattle Seahawks

Round 3

65. Arizona Cardinals

66. Buffalo Bills

67. Las Vegas Raiders

68. Philadelphia Eagles

69. Tennessee Titans

70. Cleveland Browns

71. Washington Commanders

72. Cincinnati Bengals

73. New Orleans Saints

74. Cleveland Browns

75. Miami Dolphins

76. Pittsburgh Steelers

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

78. Indianapolis Colts

79. Atlanta Falcons

80. Baltimore Ravens

81. Jacksonville Jaguars

82. Minnesota Vikings

83. Carolina Panthers

84. Green Bay Packers

85. Pittsburgh Steelers

86. Los Angeles Chargers

87. Miami Dolphins

88. Jacksonville Jaguars

89. Chicago Bears

90. San Francisco 49ers

91. Houston Texans

92. Dallas Cowboys

93. Los Angeles Rams

94. Miami Dolphins

95. New England Patriots

96. Seattle Seahawks

97. Minnesota Vikings

98. Philadelphia Eagles

99. Pittsburgh Steelers

100. Jacksonville Jaguars

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