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Watch Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft Live Stream For Day 2

The Dallas Cowboys will look to pick up where they left off in the 2026 NFL Draft, with another big day ahead featuring Rounds 2 and 3.
Josh Sanchez|
The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings

The vibes surrounding the Dallas Cowboys are immaculate, following an incredible first-round haul in the 2026 NFL Draft that landed the team Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs, UCF pass rusher Malachi Lawrence, and two fourth-round picks.

Now, it's time to buckle up and do things all over again, with Day 2 set to take place in Pittsburgh on Friday night. The action will get underway at 7:00 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network, with the second and third rounds throughout the night.

Entering Friday night, the Cowboys have only one Day 2 pick (Round 3, No. 92 overall), but with three fourth-round selections, the team is in position to make another draft day trade to pick up another third-round pick.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks with referee Adrian Hill before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks with referee Adrian Hill before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It's going to be interesting to see how the Cowboys and Jerry Jones work their magic to continue rebuilding the roster, so get your popcorn ready.

All of the information you need to catch the draft on Friday night can be seen below.

2026 NFL Draft Day 2 TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones smiles as he answers questions during a press conference at Ford Center at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones smiles as he answers questions during a press conference at Ford Center at the Star. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026
Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
TV Info: ABC, ESPN. NFL Network
Live Stream: Stream 1|Stream 2|Stream 3

List of Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Draft Picks Entering Day 2

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField.
A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick No. 11S Caleb Downs, Ohio State Buckeyes

Round 1, Pick No. 23EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF Knights

Round 3, Pick No. 92 (via San Francisco 49ers)

Round 4, Pick No. 112

Round 4, Pick No. 114 (via Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 4, Pick No. 137 (via Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 5, Pick No. 152

Round 7, Pick No. 218 (via Tennessee Titans)

2026 NFL Draft Order Entering Day 2

The logo of the 2026 NFL Draft is showcased on the big screen inside the theater outside Acrisure Stadium
The logo of the 2026 NFL Draft is showcased on the big screen inside the theater outside Acrisure Stadium | Ethan Morrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 2

  • 33. San Francisco 49ers
  • 34. Arizona Cardinals
  • 35. Buffalo Bills
  • 36. Las Vegas Raiders
  • 37. New York Giants
  • 38. Houston Texans
  • 39. Cleveland Browns
  • 40. Kansas City Chiefs
  • 41. Cincinnati Bengals
  • 42. New Orleans Saints
  • 43. Miami Dolphins
  • 44. New York Jets
  • 45. Baltimore Ravens
  • 46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • 47. Indianapolis Colts
  • 48. Atlanta Falcons
  • 49. Minnesota Vikings
  • 50. Detroit Lions
  • 51. Carolina Panthers
  • 52. Green Bay Packers
  • 53. Pittsburgh Steelers
  • 54. Philadelphia Eagles
  • 55. Los Angeles Chargers
  • 56. Jacksonville Jaguars
  • 57. Chicago Bears
  • 58. San Francisco 49ers
  • 59. Houston Texans
  • 60. Chicago Bears
  • 61. Los Angeles Rams
  • 62. Denver Broncos
  • 63. New England Patriots
  • 64. Seattle Seahawks

Round 3

  • 65. Arizona Cardinals
  • 66. Buffalo Bills
  • 67. Las Vegas Raiders
  • 68. Philadelphia Eagles
  • 69. Tennessee Titans
  • 70. Cleveland Browns
  • 71. Washington Commanders
  • 72. Cincinnati Bengals
  • 73. New Orleans Saints
  • 74. Cleveland Browns
  • 75. Miami Dolphins
  • 76. Pittsburgh Steelers
  • 77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • 78. Indianapolis Colts
  • 79. Atlanta Falcons
  • 80. Baltimore Ravens
  • 81. Jacksonville Jaguars
  • 82. Minnesota Vikings
  • 83. Carolina Panthers
  • 84. Green Bay Packers
  • 85. Pittsburgh Steelers
  • 86. Los Angeles Chargers
  • 87. Miami Dolphins
  • 88. Jacksonville Jaguars
  • 89. Chicago Bears
  • 90. San Francisco 49ers
  • 91. Houston Texans
  • 92. Dallas Cowboys
  • 93. Los Angeles Rams
  • 94. Miami Dolphins
  • 95. New England Patriots
  • 96. Seattle Seahawks
  • 97. Minnesota Vikings
  • 98. Philadelphia Eagles
  • 99. Pittsburgh Steelers
  • 100. Jacksonville Jaguars

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