Watch Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft Live Stream For Day 2
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The vibes surrounding the Dallas Cowboys are immaculate, following an incredible first-round haul in the 2026 NFL Draft that landed the team Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs, UCF pass rusher Malachi Lawrence, and two fourth-round picks.
Now, it's time to buckle up and do things all over again, with Day 2 set to take place in Pittsburgh on Friday night. The action will get underway at 7:00 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network, with the second and third rounds throughout the night.
Entering Friday night, the Cowboys have only one Day 2 pick (Round 3, No. 92 overall), but with three fourth-round selections, the team is in position to make another draft day trade to pick up another third-round pick.
It's going to be interesting to see how the Cowboys and Jerry Jones work their magic to continue rebuilding the roster, so get your popcorn ready.
All of the information you need to catch the draft on Friday night can be seen below.
2026 NFL Draft Day 2 TV & Viewing Info
Date: Friday, April 24, 2026
Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
TV Info: ABC, ESPN. NFL Network
Live Stream: Stream 1|Stream 2|Stream 3
List of Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Draft Picks Entering Day 2
Round 1, Pick No. 11: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State Buckeyes
Round 1, Pick No. 23: EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF Knights
Round 3, Pick No. 92 (via San Francisco 49ers)
Round 4, Pick No. 112
Round 4, Pick No. 114 (via Philadelphia Eagles)
Round 4, Pick No. 137 (via Philadelphia Eagles)
Round 5, Pick No. 152
Round 7, Pick No. 218 (via Tennessee Titans)
2026 NFL Draft Order Entering Day 2
Round 2
- 33. San Francisco 49ers
- 34. Arizona Cardinals
- 35. Buffalo Bills
- 36. Las Vegas Raiders
- 37. New York Giants
- 38. Houston Texans
- 39. Cleveland Browns
- 40. Kansas City Chiefs
- 41. Cincinnati Bengals
- 42. New Orleans Saints
- 43. Miami Dolphins
- 44. New York Jets
- 45. Baltimore Ravens
- 46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 47. Indianapolis Colts
- 48. Atlanta Falcons
- 49. Minnesota Vikings
- 50. Detroit Lions
- 51. Carolina Panthers
- 52. Green Bay Packers
- 53. Pittsburgh Steelers
- 54. Philadelphia Eagles
- 55. Los Angeles Chargers
- 56. Jacksonville Jaguars
- 57. Chicago Bears
- 58. San Francisco 49ers
- 59. Houston Texans
- 60. Chicago Bears
- 61. Los Angeles Rams
- 62. Denver Broncos
- 63. New England Patriots
- 64. Seattle Seahawks
Round 3
- 65. Arizona Cardinals
- 66. Buffalo Bills
- 67. Las Vegas Raiders
- 68. Philadelphia Eagles
- 69. Tennessee Titans
- 70. Cleveland Browns
- 71. Washington Commanders
- 72. Cincinnati Bengals
- 73. New Orleans Saints
- 74. Cleveland Browns
- 75. Miami Dolphins
- 76. Pittsburgh Steelers
- 77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 78. Indianapolis Colts
- 79. Atlanta Falcons
- 80. Baltimore Ravens
- 81. Jacksonville Jaguars
- 82. Minnesota Vikings
- 83. Carolina Panthers
- 84. Green Bay Packers
- 85. Pittsburgh Steelers
- 86. Los Angeles Chargers
- 87. Miami Dolphins
- 88. Jacksonville Jaguars
- 89. Chicago Bears
- 90. San Francisco 49ers
- 91. Houston Texans
- 92. Dallas Cowboys
- 93. Los Angeles Rams
- 94. Miami Dolphins
- 95. New England Patriots
- 96. Seattle Seahawks
- 97. Minnesota Vikings
- 98. Philadelphia Eagles
- 99. Pittsburgh Steelers
- 100. Jacksonville Jaguars
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