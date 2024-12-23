Cowboy Roundup: Fan reaction to Week 16, What keeping McCarthy means
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation, and happy Festivus. Today, there are plenty of grievances to air. The Cowboys are officially eliminated from the NFL Playoffs after the Washington Commanders pulled off some late-game heroics to score a comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
It had to be Dan Quinn, didn't it?
If there is some positive to come out of Sunday, it is the Cowboys showing some fight and putting on a strong showing against a team that firmly in the playoff mix. The bad news: the more Dallas wins, the worse their draft position gets.
MORE: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' impressive win vs. Buccaneers
But, in the end, building momentum for next season is more important than landing an unproven talent.
While we wait to see what's next for the Cowboys, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making the rounds.
MORE: 7 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys Week 16 win over Buccaneers
Cowboys fan reaction to big win over Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys fans were all over the place after Sunday's impressive win over the Buccaneers. Blogging the Boys rounded up some of the best fan reactions.
Jerry Jones would admit 2024 failures by keeping Mike McCarthy
There is growing momentum that the Cowboys could bring Mike McCarthy back after this season, but would Jerry Jones really make that bold move? The Cowboys Wire takes a look at why keeping McCarthy would be Jerry admitting his failures in 2024.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Encouraging Dak Prescott injury update for Cowboys during SNF
... Mike McCarthy reacts to Dallas Cowboys missing NFL playoffs
... Former Cowboys coach believes Jerry Jones undecided on Mike McCarthy's fate
... Brandon Aubrey's breakout season culminates in a record-breaking night... Dallas Cowboys fans call for Trey Lance after NFL playoff elimination
... Dak Prescott swaps water bottles for Red Bull, brings the energy to primetime
... Cowboys' Carl Lawson serves up pancakes, runs through Tristan Wirfs