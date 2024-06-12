Dolphins 2024 Training Camp Preview: LB Jordyn Brooks
The Miami Dolphins' new-look defense starts with coordinator Anthony Weaver, but it also features many veteran newcomers.
One of the most significant just might be linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who the Dolphins signed as an unrestricted free agent away from the Seattle Seahawks.
Brooks is the subject of our next installment in a series examining the players on the roster heading into the start of training camp, looking back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for the 2024.
JORDYN BROOKS, RB
Height: 6-0
Weight: 240 lbs.
Exp.: 5 Years
School: Texas Tech
How Acquired: Unrestricted free agent (from Seattle), 2024
2023 in Review
Brooks, the Seahawks' first-round pick in the 2020 draft, started all 16 games he played last season, the third consecutive year he started every game he played.
Brooks also finished with triple digits in sacks for a third consecutive season, though his 111 total tackles fell way below his totals of 184 and 161 the previous two years.
He recorded his first career interception in a 31-13 loss against the San Francisco 49ers and also had a career-high 4.5 sacks.
In 2023, Pro Football Focus gave Brooks an overall grade of 57.3, which ranked a disappointing 68th out of 82 linebackers graded, though his pass rush grade of 85.0 was fourth-best at the position.
Contract/Cap Info
Brooks signed a three-year contract that could be worth up to $26 million and includes $16 million guaranteed, according to overthecap.com. Brooks' deal includes two void years so his signing bonus of $8.4 million was spread out over five years, helping keep his cap number at $2.8 million for 2024. His $7.8 million 2025 salary was guaranteed for injury at signing, with $6.5 million becoming guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2025 league year.
2024 Preview
If we're going to predict roles based on what the Baltimore defense did last year, we can expect Brooks and David Long Jr. to be on the field most of the time.
Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen each played more than 92 percent of Baltimore's defensive snaps in 2023, and Brooks and Long clearly stand at the Dolphins' top two linebackers, with Brooks signed with the idea he could represent an upgrade over Jerome Baker — and at a much lower cap number.
Brooks' speed should make him an asset as a blitzer and he's got the 4.5 sacks from last season to show how he could help the defense in that regard. Training camp for Brooks will be about continuing to absorb the nuances of Weaver's system to be able to hit the ground running in Week 1.
PREVIOUSLY IN THIS SERIES
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB De'Von Achane
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Salvon Ahmed
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: T Terron Armstead
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Shaquil Barrett
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Odell Beckham Jr.
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Braxton Berrios
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Ethan Bonner
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Aaron Brewer
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Chris Brooks
• Follow Alain Poupart on X/Twitter
• Check out the SI Dolphins YouTube Channel