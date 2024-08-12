Dolphins Camp: Day 13 Practice Report
The Miami Dolphins were back at practice Monday, and nothing could top the news of Jaelan Phillips being back after being activated off the physically unable to perform list.
Attendance report at Dolphins practice: Not spotted at practice were RB Salvon Ahmed, WR Anthony Schwartz, TE Tanner Conner, TE Jody Fortson Jr., C Aaron Brewer, DL Neville Gallimore, DL Benito Jones, LB Anthony Walker Jr., LB Mohamed Kamara, CB Jalen Ramsey, CB Ethan Bonner and CB Cam Smith.
Along with Phillips, also back at practice were WR Erik Ezukanma, LB Jordyn Brooks and S Jordan Poyer. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle took part in stretching but then worked on the side.
No player was spotted wearing the orange jersey.
The first competitive period on this day involved 11-on-11 and the offense looks pretty sharp.
The session began with a nice 15-yard hook-up between Tua and Tyreek Hill, who (shocker!) was wide open near the sideline.
Linebacker Jordyn Brooks broke through the line to meet De'Von Achane in the backfield.
Chop Robinson stood the edge on a running play by Jaylen Wright.
Edge defender Quinton Bell fought off a block by Julian Hill to stop Achane.
Linebacker Curtis Bolton, who was very active, shot through to meet Jaylen Wright in the backfield.
Tua had a beautiful teardop pass to tight end Jonnu Smith in the corner of the end zone over Nik Needham.
Safety Jordan Colbert had good coverage in the end zone to force an incompletion to River Cracraft.
The Dolphins then did a brief red zone session that transformed into a walk-through situation. Terron Armstead took his first team snaps of training camp during this time. Phillips also lined up for the defense in a walk-through setting.
In the real plays, Emmanuel Ogbah had a sack.
After he overthrew Braxton Berrios in the corner of the end zone, Tua came back with a beautiful throw over the middle in the back of the end zone to Hill.
