LB Long Activated Off PUP List
Linebacker David Long, Jr., last season's leading tackler, is active and released from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. The Dolphins did not announce any corresponding moves.
He had 113 tackles last season. He played in 75 percent of Miami's defensive snaps, had a sack and a forced fumble, and had nine tackles for loss.
The team did not disclose why he went on the PUP list. However, Long was wearing a compression sleeve on his left leg.
Long was out of all team activities and worked alone on the sideline. There is no timetable set for Long's return to team drills.
Long's presence in the middle is very important to the Dolphins as they lost interior defensive lineman Christian Wilkins to the Las Vegas Raiders during free agency. Long restores continuity in a defense now led by new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.
Once Long returns to full speed, the Dolphins will have a full complement of inside linebackers. Long will be joined by Jordyn Brooks, Anthony Walker, Jr., and Duke Riley.
Long was signed by the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from Tennessee during the 2023 offseason. The Titans originally selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 draft.
Long is wearing a new jersey number this season as he switched to 11. He wore the number while he played at West Virginia. The number became available when Cedrick Wilson, Jr. was signed by the New Orleans Saints this offseason.
The Dolphins still have Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Cameron Goode, and Isaiah Wynn on the PUP list.
Miami opens its preseason schedule on August 9th against the Atlanta Falcons.