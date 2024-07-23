Dolphins Training Camp Preview: G Isaiah Wynn
The Miami Dolphins and their offensive line was a game of musical chairs in 2023, including veteran left guard Isaiah Wynn. The free agent, a signee from last offseason, played solid football for Miami until being placed on injured reserve after Week 7.
Prior to signing with Miami, Wynn spent four years with the Patriots in New England. Despite the challenges of injuries, he has consistently shown resilience, playing a full season once in his five-year career.
Wynn was recently placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list heading into training camp, so his health and availability will be something to track this summer.
- Height: 6-2
- Weight: 310 lbs.
- Exp.: 7 Years
- School: Georgia
- How Acquired: Acquired via free agency in 2023 (New England)
2023 In Review
Earning a starting left guard role, Wynn was doing very well for Miami to start the season. Suffering an injury in a Week 7 loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia, his 2023 ended prematurely.
Before the injury, Wynn was excellent in pass protection. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just four quarterback pressures in those games while not allowing a sack.
Contract/Cap Info
Wynn and the Dolphins agreed to a one-year, $1.88 million contract, which included a $250,000 signing bonus, $1 million guaranteed.
Wynn's base salary in 2024 will be $1.12 million, with a signing bonus of $250,000. The cap hit will be $1.58, and the dead cap value will be $1 million (per spotrac.com).
2024 Preview
Beginning camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, the 2024 season for Wynn is shrouded in uncertainty. His return to the left guard spot, when healthy, will be a significant development to watch for.
Wynn faces stiff competition in camp from veterans Robert Jones and Lester Cotton, as well as promising undrafted rookies like Matthew Jones, Andrew Meyer, and Ireland Brown. The potential addition of free agent Jack Driscoll adds another layer of competition at the guard spots.
With the right guard spot vacant since Robert Hunt's departure, Liam Eichenberg is the name most often mentioned to pencil in there.
The Dolphins had to re-shuffle the offensive line following Wynn's injury last season and used 12 different combinations of five starters throughout the season.
