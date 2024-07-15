Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Duke Riley
The Miami Dolphins return several veterans who are valuable depth pieces and special team contributors, and a leader in that sense is linebacker Duke Riley.
Riley has spent his last three seasons in South Florida following two years with the Philadelphia Eagles. Riley was drafted in the third round (75th overall) in 2017 by the Atlanta Falcons. During the 2019 season, he was traded from Atlanta to Philadelphia before signing as a free agent with Miami in 2021.
Throughout his career, Riley has 107 games played with 34 starts. He has 272 career tackles, seven for loss, two sacks, six passes defended, four quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 227 lbs.
- Exp.: 8 Years
- School: LSU
- How Acquired: Free agent signed in 2021 (Philadelphia)
2023 In Review
Riley began this 2023 season as a backup to Jerome Baker, who is no longer in Miami. With Baker missing four games toward the end of the season, Riley had an opportunity to start the last five.
In Riley’s first start of the season against the Tennessee Titans, he played 100% of the defensive snaps and did so in two other games last December against the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens.
He finished the season with 42 tackles, two quarterback hits, a half sack, and a pass defended. He was also the fourth leading Dolphins’ special teams tackler with four.
Throughout the season, Riley totaled 292 defensive snaps (36%) and 317 on special teams (70%).
Baker was hurt again in the last game of the regular season during a home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Riley assumed the starting role in the postseason against the Kansas City Chiefs. He recorded 10 tackles and a quarterback hit while playing every defensive snap.
Contract/Cap Info
The Dolphins and Long Duke Riley agreed on a two-year, $5,000,000 contract which included a $1.17 million signing bonus ($2.25 million guaranteed) with an average annual salary of $2.5 million.
In 2024, Riley will earn a base salary of $2.25 million, while carrying a cap hit of $3.08 2.25 million with a dead cap value of $585,000. (per spotrac.com).
2024 Preview
Riley will have competition in training camp for his depth role, as although Baker was lost to free agency, linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Anthony Walker Jr, are new additions. Also new in town in the linebacker's room will be Cam Brown and Quinton Bell. Third-year linebacker Cameron Goode will compete as well.
It will be interesting to see how new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver utilizes his linebackers, especially in the middle of the level.
Riley was a bigger factor on special teams last season before he filled in for Baker. He will likely see more opportunity in that phase of the game, as Brooks will pair with David Long, Jr as the inside linebackers who will see the majority of the action.
