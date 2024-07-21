Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Anthony Walker, Jr.
The Miami Dolphins will have a few new faces in the linebacker’s room in 2024, one of which is free agent signee Anthony Walker, Jr. The Colts drafted him in the fifth round (161st overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he spent four seasons with Indianapolis.
He signed with the Browns in 2021 and played three seasons in Cleveland. In his seven professional seasons, he has made 513 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 19 passes defended, and three interceptions. He also contributed to special teams for both the Colts and Browns.
He enters his first Dolphins training camp in his eighth NFL season and will see a fresh defensive coordinator for Miami in Anthony Weaver.
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 235 lbs.
- Exp.: 8 Years
- School: Northwestern
- How Acquired: Free agent signed in 2024 (Cleveland)
2023 In Review
Walker played 12 games last season, all of which he started. He finished with 44 tackles, one for loss, four passes defended, and a forced fumble.
He played 456 snaps (64%) for a staunch Cleveland defensive unit and added 117 snaps (32%) on special teams. Walker did not play in the Browns’s postseason loss to the Houston Texans.
Contract/Cap Info
The Dolphins and Walker Jr. agreed to a one-year, $1.37 million contract, which includes a $167,500 signing bonus and a $917,500 guarantee.
In 2024, Walker Jr.’s base salary will be $1.21 million with a signing bonus of $167,500, carrying a cap hit of $1.15 million with a dead cap value of $917,500 (per spotrac.com).
2024 Preview
Walker will join fellow new addition to the unit, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, in training camp. Duke Riley will also compete directly with Walker for inside linebacker depth chart positioning.
Cam Brown and Quinton Bell are free-agent additions battling with Walker and the rest of the linebacking corp this summer, with third-year linebacker Cameron Goode recently placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP).
Weaver’s utilization of his linebackers and defense are some of the main questions heading into veterans reporting to camp this coming week.
Walker and the all-defensive Dolphins could have a clean slate with Weaver at the helm, giving him a fresh shot with his new team.
PREVIOUSLY IN THIS SERIES
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Channing Tindall
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Teair Tart
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Durham Smythe
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Jonnu Smith
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Cam Smith
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: S Jordan Poyer
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Brandon Pili
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Jaelan Phillips
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Nik Needham
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Siran Neal
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Raheem Mostert
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB De'Von Achane
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Salvon Ahmed
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: T Terron Armstead
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Shaquil Barrett
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Odell Beckham Jr.
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Braxton Berrios
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Ethan Bonner
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Aaron Brewer
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Chris Brooks
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Jordyn Brooks
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DB Elijah Campbell
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OLB Bradley Chubb
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Tanner Conner
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Lester Cotton
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR River Cracraft
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Jack Driscoll
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Liam Eichenberg
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Erik Ezukanma
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Jody Fortson
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Kendall Fuller
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Neville Gallimore
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Da'Shawn Hand
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Jonathan Harris
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Julian Hill
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: S Jevon Holland
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: FB Alec Ingold
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: T Austin Jackson
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Benito Jones
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Robert Jones
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Kader Kohou
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: T Kendall Lamm