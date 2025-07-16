Ranking Dolphins Top 25 Players: A Dynamic Downfield Playmaker
The Miami Dolphins are entering a critical season in 2025. After missing the playoffs last season and not making any blockbuster moves this offseason, the team is under a lot of pressure to finally get over the hump in the playoffs.
With that in mind, it seems like an excellent time to rank the Dolphins’ top 25 players heading into the 2025 season. This list was voted on by site publisher Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL), deputy editor Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) and contributor Jake Mendel (@JMendel94).
The rankings were compiled separately based on a points system. That system awarded 25 points to the first player in each writer’s top 25, 24 to the second player, 23 to the third player, and so on.
No. 5: Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle’s numbers went down quite a bit last season, but he still cracks our top-five Dolphins players heading into the year.
After three straight 1,000-yard seasons, breaking the rookie reception record in 2021, and recording more than 1,300 yards in 2022, Waddle had just 58 catches for 744 yards and two touchdowns last season.
On tape, Waddle hasn’t slowed down at all, and he’s still an excellent route runner.
Of the receivers from last season, Waddle might’ve suffered the most when Tua Tagovailoa was out. He had just 17 catches in the games with Tyler Huntley and Skylar Thompson at quarterback.
It’s pretty clear that Waddle went to the back of the line for targets when Tua wasn’t on the field, so assuming Tua plays more than 11 games this season, Waddle should rebound. Plus, the Dolphins have made it clear they need to generate more big plays this season, and Waddle should be in a prime position to cash in on that.
The Dolphins need Waddle to have a big season because they really didn’t add any high-impact players at the skill positions. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will play an important role, but he shouldn’t be a high-volume target.
Instead, Waddle should benefit from Jonnu Smith getting traded to the Steelers, as a ton of targets are now available, and Miami probably shouldn’t pass too many of them off to its underwhelming tight end room.
It’s easy to forget about Waddle when he plays with someone like Tyreek Hill, and the NFL is so stacked at receiver. But he’s got the natural talent to be an offense’s WR1 and a good one at that.
Speaking of Hill, it would behoove the Dolphins to filter at least some of his looks to Waddle this coming season. It’s clear the team and Hill are heading toward a breakup following the season, and Waddle is under contract through 2028.
Waddle is the future of the team’s passing game, and he should be treated like it.
Full Rankings
No. 25:Malik Washington| No. 24:Willie Gay Jr.| No.23:Benito Jones| No. 22:Patrick Paul| No. 21:Jonah Savaiinaea| No. 20:Nick Westbrook-Ikhine| No. 19:Ifeatu Melifonwu| No. 18:Tyrel Dodson| No. 17Kenneth Grant| No. 16: Alec Ingold| No. 15:Kader Kohou| No. 14:Austin Jackson | No. 13:Jason Sanders| No. 12:Chop Robinson| No. 11:Aaron Brewer | No. 10:James Daniels | No. 9:Bradley Chubb| No. 8:Jaelan Phillips| No. 7:Jordyn Brooks | No. 6: De'Von Achane
