Ranking Dolphins Top 25 Players: A Surprising OL Development
The Miami Dolphins are entering a critical season in 2025. After missing the playoffs last season and not making any blockbuster moves this offseason, the team is under a lot of pressure to finally get over the hump in the playoffs.
With that in mind, it seems like an excellent time to rank the Dolphins’ top 25 players heading into the 2025 season. This list was voted on by site publisher Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL), deputy editor Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) and contributor Jake Mendel (@JMendel94).
The rankings were compiled separately based on a points system. That system awarded 25 points to the first player in each writer’s top 25, 24 to the second player, 23 to the third player, and so on.
No. 11: Aaron Brewer, Center
With the national media mostly catching on to how good Zach Sieler is, Aaron Brewer has a chance to become the Dolphins’ most underrated player with another strong season in 2025.
Brewer was a part of last year’s mostly successful free agency class that included other standouts like Jordyn Brooks and Jonnu Smith, who was traded to the Steelers this offseason.
Unlike Smith and Brooks, who had some solid play in the past, Brewer was mostly underwhelming in his previous seasons with the Titans. However, he’s an ideal scheme fit for the Dolphins, which unlocked a whole new level of play.
He started all 17 games and allowed just 14 pressures, a career low. While he was solid in pass protection, Brewer was a menace in the running game. The Dolphins used his impressive athletic skill set to get him a lot of highlight-level plays on the second level.
His speed and body control in space make him incredibly hard for linebackers to handle, and he’s capable of pulling out toward the sideline on screens, too.
Although Brewer performed well last season, there are some areas where he could improve. His speed and quickness are at least partially a product of him being undersized (295 pounds). That leads to some plays where he can’t quite create push on the interior of the line.
There are countless reasons the Dolphins struggled to run the ball toward the end of last season, and Brewer losing some reps to a lack of strength is one of them.
Ultimately, the Dolphins are hoping that the additions of James Daniels and Jonah Savaiinaea — two players with significantly more strength and size — next to Brewer can compensate for some of his weaknesses.
Regardless, Brewer looks like a long-term starter at center for a team that has struggled to find those types of pieces on the offensive line.
Full Rankings
No. 25: Malik Washington | No. 24: Willie Gay Jr. | No.23: Benito Jones | No. 22: Patrick Paul | No. 21: Jonah Savaiinaea | No. 20: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine | No. 19: Ifeatu Melifonwu | No. 18: Tyrel Dodson | No. 17 Kenneth Grant | No. 16: Alec Ingold | No. 15: Kader Kohou | No. 14: Austin Jackson | No. 13: Jason Sanders | No. 12: Chop Robinson
