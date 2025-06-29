Ranking Dolphins Top 25 Players: Finding a Spot for Massive Nose Tackle
The Miami Dolphins are entering a critical season in 2025. After missing the playoffs last season and not making any blockbuster moves this offseason, the team is under a lot of pressure to finally get over the hump in the playoffs.
With that in mind, it seems like an excellent time to rank the Dolphins’ top 25 players heading into the 2025 season. This list was voted on by site publisher Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL), deputy editor Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) and contributor Jake Mendel (@JMendel94).
The rankings were compiled separately based on a points system. That system awarded 25 points to the first player in each writer’s top 25, 24 to the second player, 23 to the third player, and so on.
The only caveat to these rankings is that we decided not to include cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is still expected to be traded before the start of the regular season.
No. 23: Benito Jones, Interior Defensive Line
Total Points: 8 (Rankings: Mendal 21st, Poupart 23rd, Collinelli UR)
The Dolphins made a big effort to reshape the interior of their defensive line through the draft, but Jones is one of the few returning members. Keeping Jones made sense, as he didn’t cost much and had a solid enough season.
His stats don’t jump off the page — he didn’t record a sack and had just four quarterback hits. Still, his film as a run-stuffing nose tackle is solid enough. Jones has a big frame (6-1, 335) and surprising quickness.
Some of his best plays featured him firing off the snap and getting an early advantage on opposing blockers before overwhelming them with his size. As a primary nose tackle, he does a lot of the dirty work, stacking blocks and holding climbing linemen to keep the linebackers clean.
What will be interesting to watch during training camp is where Jones shakes out on the depth chart. The Dolphins drafted defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, who should immediately take Jones’ starting job, in the first round this offseason.
They also took Jordan Phillips in the fifth round and Zeek Biggers in the seventh round. Additionally, the team claimed Matthew Butler off waivers and signed Ben Stille as a free agent.
Jones should enter camp with a leg up on everyone, with Phillips probably posing the biggest threat to his playing time. However, Jones’ contract and pedigree won’t prevent the Dolphins from dropping him down the depth chart if some of the younger players impress.
Jones is a useful depth player who knows the scheme and could see a decent share of snaps this season. Still, barring a significant jump in his play, the Dolphins would probably be better off if Jones didn’t make this list next season.
