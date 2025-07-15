Ranking Dolphins Top 25 Players: A Speed Threat at Running Back
The Miami Dolphins are entering a critical season in 2025. After missing the playoffs last season and not making any blockbuster moves this offseason, the team is under a lot of pressure to finally get over the hump in the playoffs.
With that in mind, it seems like an excellent time to rank the Dolphins’ top 25 players heading into the 2025 season. This list was voted on by site publisher Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL), deputy editor Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) and contributor Jake Mendel (@JMendel94).
The rankings were compiled separately based on a points system. That system awarded 25 points to the first player in each writer’s top 25, 24 to the second player, 23 to the third player, and so on.
No. 6: De’Von Achane, Running Back
De’Von Achane just misses our top five after an incredibly busy 2024 season. Achane led the team in carries by 118 over Raheem Mostert, and he was third in receptions with 78.
That combination, of course, meant Achane led the team in overall touches with 281, 177 more than any other player.
However, the former Texas A&M product might’ve had too big a burden last season. He saw his run-game efficiency numbers drop with the added carries. His yards per carry dropped from 7.8 to 4.5.
To put that in perspective, Achane had 100 additional carries in 2024 and only had 107 more rushing yards. Obviously, there are several reasons for Achane’s struggles. Many will point to the offensive line and perimeter blocking holding him back, and that is true to an extent.
Still, Achane’s vision and contact balance both took a step back last season. He left a lot of yards on the field by not correctly reading out plays or going down on initial contact.
While that might make it sound like we’re down on him, Achane’s talent was still evident last season. His speed is still unmatched by pretty much every other running back, and he’s got legitimate slot wide receiver skills.
He’s capable of making adjustments in the air and running routes like a receiver in the short area of the field. His skill set is incredibly valuable, and there’s no doubt he’ll be an essential part of the Dolphins’ offense this season.
The Dolphins have made some efforts to acquire quality running mates for Achane this offseason. Jaylen Wright will step up into the RB2 spot after playing sparingly as a rookie, and Miami added Alexander Mattison in free agency and Ollie Gordon II in the draft.
Overall, Achane’s natural talent makes him worthy of a spot this high on the list, despite him not quite taking a step forward in Year 2. If Achane can get his vision and contact balance to be more consistent, there’s no reason he can’t push into the top five next offseason.
Full Rankings
No. 25:Malik Washington| No. 24:Willie Gay Jr.| No.23:Benito Jones| No. 22:Patrick Paul| No. 21:Jonah Savaiinaea| No. 20:Nick Westbrook-Ikhine| No. 19:Ifeatu Melifonwu| No. 18:Tyrel Dodson| No. 17Kenneth Grant| No. 16: Alec Ingold| No. 15:Kader Kohou| No. 14:Austin Jackson | No. 13:Jason Sanders| No. 12:Chop Robinson| No. 11:Aaron Brewer | No. 10:James Daniels | No. 9:Bradley Chubb| No. 8:Jaelan Phillips | No. 7: Jordyn Brooks
