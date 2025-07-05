Ranking Dolphins Top 25 Players: A Vital Part of the Running Game
The Miami Dolphins are entering a critical season in 2025. After missing the playoffs last season and not making any blockbuster moves this offseason, the team is under a lot of pressure to finally get over the hump in the playoffs.
With that in mind, it seems like an excellent time to rank the Dolphins’ top 25 players heading into the 2025 season. This list was voted on by site publisher Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL), deputy editor Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) and contributor Jake Mendel (@JMendel94).
The rankings were compiled separately based on a points system. That system awarded 25 points to the first player in each writer’s top 25, 24 to the second player, 23 to the third player, and so on.
16. Alec Ingold, Fullback
Alec Ingold often gets left off of lists highlighting the Miami Dolphins' best players because he plays fullback, but his position also makes just how effective he is even more impressive.
Many teams don’t have a fullback at all, but Ingold adds so much to the running game that the Dolphins have invested and relied on him a good bit under head coach Mike McDaniel. Like many parts of the Dolphins’ running game, 2024 wasn’t Ingold’s best season.
He was more effective than many of Miami’s tight ends and receivers in the blocking game, but it was somewhat of a step back from his 2023 Pro Bowl season.
Outside of blocking, Ingold tied his career in touches (21). He had 11 catches for 96 yards, along with 10 carries for 17 yards and one touchdown. Those 10 carries were also tied for Ingold’s career high.
Miami attempted to utilize Ingold to address its troubles in short-yardage situations early in the season, but the results were mixed. He got off to a good start with a few conversions in Week 1 against the Jaguars, but he quickly became less consistent.
Ingold’s fumble against the Colts seemed to be the final straw, as he got just two more carries during the rest of the season.
For this year, the Dolphins should have better short-yardage options available. Jaylen Wright is a bigger back, and the team added Alexander Mattison in free agency and Ollie Gordon during the draft.
Ingold remains an effective run blocker and a vital part of Miami’s offense when it operates at its best. If the Dolphins are going to get back to that form, Ingold will play a significant part in supporting the running game.
