Ranking Dolphins Top 25 Players: A New Solution At Guard
The Miami Dolphins are entering a critical season in 2025. After missing the playoffs last season and not making any blockbuster moves this offseason, the team is under a lot of pressure to finally get over the hump in the playoffs.
With that in mind, it seems like an excellent time to rank the Dolphins’ top 25 players heading into the 2025 season. This list was voted on by site publisher Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL), deputy editor Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) and contributor Jake Mendel (@JMendel94).
The rankings were compiled separately based on a points system. That system awarded 25 points to the first player in each writer’s top 25, 24 to the second player, 23 to the third player, and so on.
No. 10: James Daniels, Offensive Guard
Daniels is arguably the Dolphins’ biggest offseason acquisition. The team signed him to a three-year, $24 million deal, hoping to solve their repeated issue at guard.
It’s hard to overstate how much of an upgrade Daniels is over Liam Eichenberg and Robert Jones. Daniels is a reliable presence in the running and passing game with plenty of experience dealing with all types of schemes and defensive linemen.
He’s athletic enough to work across the face of opposing offensive linemen and seal off rushing lanes. This rep from last season against the Denver Broncos is a good example of that.
The run didn’t go overly far, but Daniels did an excellent job of getting into the chest of Broncos defensive lineman Zach Allen and moving him out of his gap.
Playing in a heavy outside zone scheme should allow Daniels to get more of those opportunities. Although his fit in the Dolphins’ scheme is somewhat of a projection, all of the skills to be an effective player are present.
In pass protection, Daniels has the size to hold up against power rushers and plenty of movement skills to handle speed rushers from the interior.
While Daniels is overall probably a league-average to slightly above-average guard at this point in his career, that is leaps and bounds better than what Miami had in 2024.
However, all of that optimism does come with a slight caveat. Daniels is recovering from a torn Achilles that he suffered last season. He barely played last year, and he’s yet another player coming off injury that Miami will rely on this season.
Others include Austin Jackson, Bradley Chubb, and Jaelan Phillips. Plus, Ifeatu Melifonwu isn’t coming off a major injury, but does have an extensive injury history.
Daniels’ Achilles tear was his first significant injury in the NFL, and all reports from OTAs and mandatory minicamp indicate he’s progressing well. Still, it’s another “if” for a team that already has a ton of those slated to play in big spots.
Full Rankings
No. 25:Malik Washington| No. 24:Willie Gay Jr.| No.23:Benito Jones| No. 22:Patrick Paul| No. 21:Jonah Savaiinaea| No. 20:Nick Westbrook-Ikhine| No. 19:Ifeatu Melifonwu| No. 18:Tyrel Dodson| No. 17Kenneth Grant| No. 16: Alec Ingold| No. 15:Kader Kohou| No. 14:Austin Jackson | No. 13:Jason Sanders | No. 12: Chop Robinson | No. 11: Aaron Brewer |
