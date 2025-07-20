Ranking Dolphins Top 25 Players: A WR Takes Top Spot
The Miami Dolphins are entering a critical season in 2025. After missing the playoffs last season and not making any blockbuster moves this offseason, the team is under a lot of pressure to finally get over the hump in the playoffs.
With that in mind, it seems like an excellent time to rank the Dolphins’ top 25 players heading into the 2025 season. This list was voted on by site publisher Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL), deputy editor Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) and contributor Jake Mendel (@JMendel94).
The rankings were compiled separately based on a points system. That system awarded 25 points to the first player in each writer’s top 25, 24 to the second player, 23 to the third player, and so on.
No. 1: Tyreek Hill, Wide Receiver
Tyreek Hill wasn’t at his best last season, and his off-the-field antics have become quite the distraction. However, there’s no denying his talent and ability to manufacture big plays when he’s right.
Hill’s speed — along with Jaylen Waddle and De’Von Achane’s — is what makes this version of the Dolphins’ offense work so well. His ability to threaten defenses deep opens up so much room in the short and intermediate parts of the field.
That allows the offense to use the strengths of Tua Tagovailoa to get the ball out quickly while still pushing the ball downfield. Defenses have caught up to Miami’s game in recent years, but the core of the offense is still sound, and Hill is a big reason why.
That said, he must be better than he was last season. He had less than 1,000 yards for the first time since 2019, as he battled a wrist injury that he suffered in training camp. Like every receiver from last year’s team, he suffered greatly without Tagovailoa in the lineup.
That wrist will be something to keep an eye on this offseason, too. He had two surgeries on it following the season and has only recently resumed catching passes and running routes.
The other thing to consider with Hill is off-the-field and locker room conduct. He made waves at the end of last year by basically requesting a trade in the locker room after the Jets game, and admitted he doesn’t deserve to be a captain during an interview this offseason.
There is also his myriad of troubling legal issues that have popped up.
The Dolphins say the culture is different, and Hill is saying the right things when he’s around the team, but the season will be the real test of whether that’s true.
Although Hill is the Dolphins most talented player and the team needs him to be better this season, it does seem like this might be his last year in South Florida. Hill is under contract next season, but he doesn’t have any guaranteed money left on his deal.
Hill will always be remembered fondly for his first two seasons with the team, but another disappointing campaign in 2025 would likely end his Dolphins tenure on a sour note.
Full Rankings
