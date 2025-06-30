Ranking Dolphins Top 25 Players: Enter a Franchise Left Tackle
The Miami Dolphins are entering a critical season in 2025. After missing the playoffs last season and not making any blockbuster moves this offseason, the team is under a lot of pressure to finally get over the hump in the playoffs.
With that in mind, it seems like an excellent time to rank the Dolphins’ top 25 players heading into the 2025 season. This list was voted on by site publisher Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL), deputy editor Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) and contributor Jake Mendel (@JMendel94).
The rankings were compiled separately based on a points system. That system awarded 25 points to the first player in each writer’s top 25, 24 to the second player, 23 to the third player, and so on.
The only caveat to these rankings is that we decided not to include cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is still expected to be traded before the start of the regular season.
No. 22: Patrick Paul, Offensive Tackle
Total Points: 9 (Rankings: Collinelli 21st, Mendel 23rd, Poupart 25th)
Paul is one of a few players on this list whom we’re betting on their potential by including them. The 2024 second-round pick out of Houston is slated to be the team’s starting left tackle this season, following Terron Armstead’s retirement.
That’s a lot of pressure on a young player who had an inconsistent rookie season. However, Paul also showed some signs of growth last year.
He started at left tackle in Week 4 against the Titans and Week 15 against the Texans while playing 61 snaps against the Jets in Week 14.
In those three games, Paul allowed just six total pressures, with three coming earlier in the season against the Titans. Against the Texans and Jets, Paul made a lot better use of his massive size (6-7, 332 pounds) to overwhelm pass rushers early in reps.
Most of Paul’s worst reps came when he was thrust into the lineup because of an injury or when he was forced to play right tackle. With an entire offseason of being locked into the left tackle spot, he should be pretty settled heading into the year.
Despite his small sample size of reps, Paul makes our list because of what his size and athleticism combination bring to the Dolphins offense.
If Paul can get his technique solid, he won’t have limitations on his game. Power rushers will struggle to win against his massive frame, and speed rushers will have to deal with an impressive athlete, especially for his size.
The Dolphins haven’t had an overwhelming presence like that upfront in quite a while. Armstead was a fantastic player, but Paul’s physical tools are better.
Paul has a long way to go before the Dolphins can rely on him long term, but if he’s ranked higher on this list next season, it likely means Miami found a starting left tackle of the future.
